Anita Dobson from EastEnders smiling in two photos
Anita Dobson joins cast of Doctor Who as BBC makes exciting announcement

The soap legend is joining another legendary show

By Oliver Lockhart

EastEnders legend Anita Dobson is joining the cast of Doctor Who, the BBC has announced.

Actress Anita is best known for playing the original Queen Vic landlady Angie Watts between 1985 and 1988.

And now the BBC has revealed she is joining the cast of Doctor Who for the new series.

EastEnders star Anita Dobson has joined Doctor Who (Credit: BBC)
Doctor Who signs up Anita Dobson

No further details about her character have been teased but she is set to join Ncuti Gatwa and Coronation Street star Millie Gibson.

Fans were thrilled by the news.

One said: “I screamed when I found out that Anita Dobson is in Doctor Who.”

Delighted that the lovely Anita Dobson will finally be appearing in Doctor Who,” another said.

Sex Education star Ncuti will take over as the Doctor in the series while Millie will play companion Ruby Sunday.

The new episodes of Doctor Who will return to screens in November 2023 with David Tennant and Catherine Tate returning for three specials for the 60th anniversary.

Ncuti and Millie will take over full time over the festive season.

Teaser Trailer | 60th Anniversary Specials | Doctor Who

‘Total disbelief’

Fans discovered Millie’s casting last year live on Children in Need.

She said: “Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion.

“It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true. And I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me.

“And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, Ncuti added: “Millie just is the companion.

“She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor.

“From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent.

“This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!”

Mille joins Ncuti Gatwa in the TARDIS for Doctor Who (Credit: BBC)
Showrunner Russell T Davies also heaped praise on Millie.

He said: “It’s the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already.

“She’s brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor.

“As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday.”

