Coronation Street’s Ellie Leach responds to engagement rumours after fans spot ‘clue’

Coronation Street star Ellie Leach has responded to rumours she’s engaged to her beau.

The 21-year-old, who plays Faye Windass, shot to fame back in 2011 when she first appeared on the long-running ITV soap.

And while her on-screen character’s love life is quite the disaster, in-real-life, Ellie is in a very loving relationship.

So much so, that fans now reckon that Ellie has got engaged to her man, Reagan Pettman, spotting a ‘clue’ in her latest snap.

Coronation Street: Ellie ‘engaged’ to beau?

Taking to her Instagram on Monday (January 11) Ellie posted a loved-up snap on holiday with her boyfriend.

Posing in front of a beautiful sunset and next to a pool, the soap star beamed for the camera as she hugged her man for the sweet selfie.

Ellie kept her outfit casual and slipped into a flowing white dress, while letting her natural beauty shine thanks to her no-make-up look.

Ellie captioned the snap: “Love you forever,” to which her boyfriend replied with several love hearts.

The sweet and smitten selfie had plenty of fans wondering if a wedding is on the horizon – something Ellie has since set the record straight about.

Corrie’s Ellie responds to engagement rumours

“Beautiful people,” gushed one fan, while another added: “lovely pictures.”

A third fan proclaimed: “I was expecting a proposal pic at the end of them pics.”

“Ring finger, present itself!” Another fan wrote.

However, Ellie soon responded to the engagement rumours in the comments.

“Haha, not quite,” she penned in a reply to one of her followers.

The couple got together in July 2018 and are not strangers so sharing sweet snaps of one another on their social media pages.

For Ellie’s 21st birthday last year, Reagan gushed over his girlfriend on her big day. He wrote: “Happy Birthday to my amazing girlfriend Ellie. I love you so much and can’t wait to see you and make more memories xxx.”

