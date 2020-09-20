After losing 10 stone in weight, Colson Smith has showcased his complete weight-loss transformation.

The Coronation Street star – who plays Craig Tinker – looks totally transformed in new pictures he shared to Instagram.

He has lost the weight by following a healthy eating an exercise plan for the past year.

Corrie Colson heads off on holiday

Colson showed off the extent of his weight loss during a holiday with his parents on a canal boat.

Posing for a snap showing off his slimline new look, he looks virtually unrecognisable.

Pictured at the controls of the boat, Colson joked: “My parents let me drive for all of 6 seconds until we started heading diagonally down the Canal. #TheRagDoll.”

Fans were stunned by his transformation.

“Amazing weight loss man… I know what it takes,” commented one.

A second said: “Such an inspiration @colsonjsmith. You should be so proud of what you have achieved.”

“You look amazing… an incredible transformation!!!” said another.

The soap actor, 21, has undergone an incredible weight-loss transformation over the past year.

And the star, who plays loveable Craig on the ITV soap, is showing no sign of slowing down.

Colson’s weight loss has been seen on screen on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Previously taking to social media, he showed off his slim and toned legs as he posed in his gym’s mirror.

He told his followers: “Four days back in the gym. Never appreciated a foam roller more.”

Gyms in England only reopened on July 25 after months of closure due to lockdown. However, he certainly didn’t let the lack of gyms delay his progress.

Throughout lockdown he shared various home workout and run updates – and he had a meal prep service deliver his food to make it easier for him.

Colson has said he’s lost about 10 stone (Credit: ITV)

How much weight has Corrie’s Colson Smith lost?

While his transformation is incredible, Colson hasn’t revealed exactly how much weight he has lost.

However, he did tell fans that he had dropped “about ten stone” since beginning his journey.

His flame-red hair is also significantly lighter post-lockdown.

He said of his changing look: “We are in direct continuity, but I’ve almost lost about ten stone since we left work so I’m not sure that [my hair] is going to be the biggest of their issues.”

Colson added: “I might be wearing a wig and a fat suit when we go back.”

