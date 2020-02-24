Coronation Street's Shelley King reveals key to making her abuse plot believable

Shelley King, who plays Yasmeen Nazir in Coronation Street, believes having a healthy off-screen relationship with the actor who plays Yasmeen's emotionally abusive partner, Geoff Metcalfe, has been crucial to its impact.

Appearing on ITV's Loose Women, Shelley shared: "Ian is a wonderful, lovely man - he really, really is. We trust each other absolutely, otherwise I don't think we could go to the places we have to go to."

Shelley has played an active role in helping to develop the current storyline.

Shelley appeared on Loose Women to talk about the storyline (Credit: ITV Hub)

And the actress appreciates the collaborative approach of the people she works with on Coronation Street.

She explained: "I'm a hands-on person.

"I've done a lot of work in theatre with new writing, so... and, thank goodness the producers in Corrie have encouraged that. I think we can all work together, the story writers, the editors..."

The actress has received advice and information about emotional abuse from Women's Aid, a charity that aims to end domestic violence against women and children.

Geoff has been abusing Yameen for months (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read More: Coronation Street fans spot Bethany Platt's rapist Neil Clifton in Kia Xceed advert

And Shelley explained that her on-screen storyline is actually "anodyne" compared to the real-life struggles of some women.

We trust each other absolutely, otherwise I don't we could go to the places we have to go to.

She said: "Women's Aid have been helping us by introducing us to a number of people, we can talk to people who have survived these terrible times in their lives.

"And a lot of the stories... I have to say, some of the stuff that you see is anodyne compared to the things that have happened to people. But everything we show has been drawn from fact and from experience."

Shelley said everything on the show had been drawn from fact and experience (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon admits soap 'straightened her out'

Shelley's partner Trilby James was in the audience and she admitted she had had a "nightmare" after watching Geoff and Yasmeen scenes.

Have you been watching Geoff and Yasmeen's storyline?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Did you see Shelley on Loose Women? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!