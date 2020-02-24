Coronation Street Shelley King's partner had a 'nightmare' after watching Geoff and Yasmeen scenes

Shelley King's partner Trilby James, has admitted watching Geoff and Yasmeen scenes in Coronation Street caused her to have a nightmare.

Shelley, who plays Yasmeen Nazir on the ITV soap, appeared on Loose Women today (Monday February 24 2020) to talk about the coercive control storyline, which has seen Geoff abusing his wife Yasmeen.

Shelley's partner Trilby was sitting in the audience and she was asked how she felt watching Shelley performing this storyline.

Trilby admitted she had a nightmare after watching the scenes (Credit: ITV Hub)

Trilby replied: "For me just watching Shelley actually has been difficult, I had a nightmare about it the other day but you know, I mean you know that's acting.

"But if you're accessing things properly, truthfully, you are going to go to some kind of grim places."

Trilby is supportive of her partner Shelley (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During the chat with the panel, Shelley also shared how her relationship with co-star Ian Bartholemew, who plays Geoff, has helped her with her performance.

"Ian is a wonderful, lovely man - he really, really is. We trust each other absolutely, otherwise I don't think we could go to the places we have to go to."

And the storyline has certainly got very dark indeed with viewers witnessing Geoff take control of every aspect of Yasmeen's life.

Not only does he say where she goes, he is in charge of what she eats, drinks, how she spends her day and her bank cards.

Recently Geoff was left infuriated when his magic trick at a birthday party went wrong.

Geoff blamed Yasmeen for the magic trick going wrong (Credit: ITV Hub)

Geoff's son Tim posted a video of the trick online finding it hilarious, however Geoff failed to see the funny side.

He blamed Yasmeen for the trick going wrong and began filming his wife while he hurled insults and abuse at her.

He later locked her in the magic box while he went to the pub, fully aware that Yasmeen is claustrophobic.

Geoff's abuse has just got worse (Credit: ITV)

Although Geoff has made himself out to be the caring, loving husband, even telling friends and neighbours Yasmeen is an alcoholic, it's clear Yasmeen's granddaughter Alya doesn't trust him.

This week, after Geoff and Alya clash, Geoff takes his anger out on Yasmeen.

Later Gail hears Yasmeen crying in the garden and Alya's concerns grow.

Is Geoff about to be exposed?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Have you been watching Geoff and Yasmeen's coercive control storyline. Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!