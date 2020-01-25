Lucy Fallon promises to return to Coronation Street

Lucy Fallon has promised to return to Coronation Street after quitting her role as Bethany Platt.

The actress finished filming this week on set and it was an emotional time for her - but she has promised fans she will return one day to play Bethany again.

In an emotional Instagram post, she said: "I'm writing this with mascara all over my face and tears/snot dripping onto my clothes but that's a wrap... on what has been the most incredible five years of my life.

"It's so crazy to me that five years ago, I had just finished sixth form and had no idea what direction life was going to take me in.

"I never in a million years expected that I would be calling Gail Platt a friend. But here we are... and I'm grateful for every single second of it.

"It's such a cliche, but the Platt family really are a second family to me. And I will forever be in debt to them. They have taught me everything I know... who needs a degree and drama school when you have the PLATTS???? (sic)"

"To the cast, crew, and everyone in between, I will hold you all in my heart for the rest of my life. And to the viewers, thank you for the endless amount of support I have received over the years.

"And to you Bethany... oh what fun we’ve had. But it’s not goodbye, just see ya later."

Lucy won awards for her portrayal as Bethany in the grooming storyline (Credit: ITV)

Fans and Lucy's co-stars were left in tears at her leaving message and wished her all the best in her career away from the soap.

The actress joined the show in 2015 as a last-minute casting replacing the previous actress who had mislead soap bosses about her age.

Lucy went on to win countless awards for her performance as Bethany in the harrowing grooming and sexual abuse storyline.

While she has previously said she wants to focus on acting, Lucy is also said to want to compete on Strictly later this year.

She reportedly told fans who waited hours to say goodbye to her earlier this week that she really wanted to learn to dance on the show.

An insider told The Sun Online: "Everyone was desperate to know what she is doing next and she told them she really wants to do Strictly."

Let's hope she dances her way back to the cobbles eventually!

