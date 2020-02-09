Coronation Street SPOILERS: Peter and Tracy to fight over Ken's house

Ken Barlow leaving Coronation Street is going to have huge consequences as it threatens to split his family apart.

As the pensioner tells his family he's going to be moving to Still Waters, a luxury retirement village in Weatherfield, he tells them he will be selling Number One.

With Ken's son Peter living in the house and Tracy having always had an eye on it, the siblings realise they both want to buy the house.

And worst of all - they both think they should be able to buy the house at a knock down price.

Both Peter and Tracy want the house - but will either of them get it? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street's Tisha Merry fears she's going bald after anaemia diagnosis

Ken is going to struggle to decide who he gives first refusal on the house that he's lived in for nearly all of his 80 years on the cobbles.

Corrie fans were left shocked on Friday when Ken revealed he was selling up and leaving the cobbles after 60 years but he is only moving to a retirement flat elsewhere in Weatherfield.

Filming that final scene of the episode was very poignant.

Ken has been part of the furniture of the cobbles since the very first episode in December 1960 but now it seems he has decided the time is right, at 80 years old, to move onto pastures new.

Friday night's episode ended with Ken walking the cobbles with dog Eccles.

Ken and Claudia are moving to a retirement home (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Corrie fans sickened as Geoff gives Yasmeen a FIVER for Blackpool trip

As he surveyed at his surroundings he said: "80 years too late, but finally it's time to go. Goodbye old friend."

Actor William Roache, who is not leaving the show, said: "This is a big decision for Ken but in some ways he thinks it is now or never.

"He has lived on the same street his whole life and in the same house for most of it.

"He feels that he had a chance to move away with Martha on the barge but he let her go. Part of him regretted that. He doesn't want to make the same mistake again and Claudia is very persuasive.

"Filming that final scene of the episode was very poignant, just Ken and Eccles and the cobbles. He breaks the news to the family next week and they are surprised but very soon Peter and Tracy start squabbling over who will be given first refusal on the house.

"We have already started filming at the retirement complex and I am really enjoying it, it always feels different when we film away from the street.

"It seems fitting that Ken makes this decision in the 10,000th episode but it will be strange not filming in number 1 after all this time."

Who do you think will get the house? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!