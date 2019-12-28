Corrie's Andy Whyment flies family to Dubai in economy seats

Coronation Street star and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! runner-up Andy Whyment admitted that he'd flown his family to Dubai from the UK via economy plane seats.

The Corrie star, 38, who plays Kirk Sutherland on the ITV soap, explained that he was "back to normality" after being flown business class to and from Australia for his I'm A Celebrity stint.

Andy explained that he was flying out with his wife and two children to go on a cruise around the UAE over New Year.

Sharing a picture of his family at an airport restaurant to his Instagram followers, he looked delighted as he posed with a pint of beer.

He captioned the snap with: "Pre flight drinks, after flying Business class to and from Australia back to normality in Economy for our flight to Dubai, can’t wait to get in the @msccruisesofficial Bellissima tomorrow though for a week's cruise around the UAE for New Year #familytime xxx."

His fans rushed to wish the family safe travels, with several joking that they were surprised he wasn't drinking Bacardi and coke, which he professed to love while in the jungle.

One wrote: "Have a wonderful family time" and another posted: "Hope you have a fab-tastic time! Happy New Year!"

A third user quipped: "No Barcardi and Diet Coke?? Have a fabulous time x"

A fourth commented: "Thought you only drank Barcardi and Coke?!!"

Others praised Andy for opting for more affordable plane tickets.

One user wrote: "That economy class will keep your feet on the ground Andy, loved watching you on The Chase tonight, hope you all have a fab well deserved family holiday."

Another posted: "No doubt you will have a better time all of you! All the best mate enjoy."

The Corrie favourite lost out to winner Jacqueline Jossa, and insisted that his boosted profile from being such a hit on the show wouldn't change his down to earth ways.

He told The Daily Star shortly after exiting the jungle that he was looking forward to returning to his "boring life".

Andy explained to the publication: "I’m looking forward to getting back and just getting into my normal boring life of just getting home from work, closing the front door and sitting on the sofa and watching telly."

