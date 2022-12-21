Actor Andrew Still made his first appearance in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, December 22 2022).

During tonight’s episode Andrew’s character started a conversation with Daisy as she waited at the hospital for her appointment.

But who is actor Andrew Still?

Who does Andrew play on Coronation Street?

And where might viewers have seen the actor before?

Actor Andrew appeared at the hospital in tonight’s scenes (Credit: ITV)

Who does Andrew Still play on Coronation Street?

Andrew is joining Coronation Street as a character called Justin.

He first appeared in tonight’s episode as Daisy and Daniel are waiting for her appointment at the hospital.

Daisy recently discovered a lump on her breast and was at the hospital to get the results back from her tests.

He noticed that Daisy was upset and went to sit with her.

As they got talking, he told her that he was there with his mother, who had terminal cancer.

He opened up to Daisy about his mother’s illness and she comforted him before going into her appointment.

But will we see him again? And what could this mean for Daisy and Daniel?

The couple recently faced tension in their relationship as Daniel was unable to fully support her in her cancer scare.

The pair have since sorted things out, but Daniel remains shaken, having lost his wife Sinead to cancer in the past.

What has Andrew Still been on before?

Prior to Coronation Street, Andrew appeared in Hollyoaks, Waterloo Road and an episode of the comedy drama series Fried.

He also appeared in an episode of Outlander, playing a soldier.

He played Brian in the 2021 film Nobody Has To Know, which also starred Game of Thrones actor Michelle Fairley.

Andrew played Joel Dexter on Hollyoaks (Credit: E4/YouTube)

Who did Andrew Still play on Hollyoaks?

Andrew played Joel Dexter between 2011-2013, in Hollyoaks.

Joel arrived on the soap for a new DJ at Chez Chez.

The son of a gangster, Joel was a minor villain on the show.

His crimes included drug dealing and even attempted murder.

Joel left Hollyoaks in 2013, after being paid – but failing – to kill Brendan Brady.

The character returned in 2016, now played by actor Rory Douglas-Speed.

Since his return, Joel is a reformed character – having found religion and become a priest on the show.

Andrew played Scott in Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

Who did Andrew Still play on Waterloo Road?

Andrew played Scott Fairchild for 10 episodes of Waterloo Road.

The rebellious son of a police officer, Scott was introduced in Series 10 as a bully and school troublemaker.

In spite of his mean and violent disposition, Scott was well sought after by the girls at school.

In his time on the show, Scott didn’t have a great relationship with his ex-girlfriend Kenzie Calhoun and continuously wound her up.

He had a fling with Bonnie Kincaid, who was also seeing Justin Fitzgerald.

But Bonnie discovered that Scott had been sleeping with Kenzie’s mum, she was shocked.

When Kenzie told Scott and Justin that Bonnie had been seeing both of them, Bonnie revealed that Scott had been sleeping with Kenzie’s mother.

Kenzie was disgusted and began a relationship with Justin. Scott tried to make things up with Kenzie and tried to support her as she struggled with dyslexia.

Eventually Kenzie forgave Scott. Meanwhile Justin saw that they were meant to be together.

Justin and Kenzie split up and she got back together with Scott.

