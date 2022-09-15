Coronation Street: What is Laurence hiding? Does he have a secret?

As recent episodes of Coronation Street air, fans have been led to speculate that Sean‘s new boyfriend, Laurence, is hiding something. Does Laurence have a secret?

In scenes airing tonight (September 15 2022) Sean was left feeling disappointed when Laurence stood him up on his birthday.

Laurence later visited Sean full of excuses and reassurance.

But is Laurence hiding something?

If so, what could Laurence’s dark secret be?

Sean has recently begun dating dentist Laurence (Credit: ITV)

Sean’s birthday is a washout

Sean’s birthday was already off to a bad start when Laurence stood him up at his birthday meal.

As Sean celebrated at Speed Daal, he was forced to call the meal off when a disgruntled enemy of Stu’s emptied a box of cockroaches on the floor.

At home, Sean lamented his ruined birthday.

His spirits were raised when Laurence arrived, and told Sean that he just got caught up at work.

He reassured Sean that he really does like him, and told him not to be so paranoid.

The pair kissed, and Sean’s birthday was salvaged.

But is Laurence telling the truth?

Sean’s birthday is already ruined when a man claiming to be a mate of Charlie’s ruins his meal at Speed Daal (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans speculate on Laurence’s true nature

Over on Twitter, fans have already expressed distrust in Laurence’s behaviour.

The pair began seeing each other after hitting it off on a date at the bistro.

However, many felt that the dishy dentist seems too good to be true.

“Not buying this guy Laurence would be into Sean,” said one fan.

“Laurence is a dentist, really good looking, a sweet guy and he’s into Sean? Since this is a soap there’s got to be something wrong with him. It’s probably really bad too,” another speculated.

Another, cruelly, said: “There MUST be something wrong with Laurence.”

What is Laurence hiding? (Credit: ITV)

Is Laurence hiding something?

Sean seems assuaged by Laurence’s excuses, but is everything as it seems?

What secret is behind Laurence’s excuses to Sean?

Is he hiding something?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

