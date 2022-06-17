Coronation Street to EastEnders: Most chaotic soap weddings

In soaps like Coronation Street and EastEnders, weddings rarely go smoothly.

There are deaths, destructions, schemes aplenty – and the occasional corpse to liven up proceedings.

Here are some of the most chaotic soap weddings in soap history…

EastEnders: Sharon and Dennis

It’s almost as if marrying your adoptive brother is a bad idea – but it didn’t stop Sharon Watts from trying.

For a soap wedding the actual ceremony went off without a hitch.

It was the reception that featured the slight problem of the bride and groom’s father being dug up in the basement.

As Ian Beale said to a deranged Sam Mitchell as she dragged the corpse up: “We’re trying to have a wedding here. You could have picked another day to have a mental breakdown.”

Coronation Street: Fred and Bev

Fred Elliot was due to marry the love of his week, Bev Unwin in 2006 – but their wedding day did not go to plan.

First of all his long-time crush Audrey Roberts decided that she did have feelings for the businessman after years of snubbing him.

He let her down gently, I say he let her down gently.

But before Fred could make his way back to Bev to tie the knot, he collapsed and died in Audrey’s hallway.

Such a tragic end to a wedding day.

EastEnders: Phil and Stella

In 2007 Phil Mitchell took the strange step of marrying mousy Stella.

Only after they had tied the knot, Phil realised she was a mad child-abuser who had been torturing his son Ben.

Suffice to say Stella’s time on this earth was limited and she ended up crashing onto a car roof in her gown.

And that was the end of that.

Emmerdale: Carl and Chas

Nothing quite says soap wedding like a Christmas Day disaster.

In 2010 it was Chas Dingle’s wedding to Carl King and it was one for the memory books.

Carl’s lover Eve exposed not only their affair – but then as an added bonus, Chas got in on the act and revealed the wedding and her pregnancy was a massive revenge job.

She pocketed the cash and jilted him at the altar – the Dingle way.

Coronation Street: Eva and Aidan

It’s often said that the perfect soap wedding involves nothing more than a couple of a surprises and a fight in a fountain.

This one had all that – and some cracking performances.

First Maria exposed Eva’s pregnancy lies with proof of her faked scan photo – and she put it under everyone’s seat.

Having humiliated Eva, Maria walked out – only to be attacked by her victim in the fountain.

Just in time for some late-coming guests. Classic Corrie.

