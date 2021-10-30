Coronation Street: Steve in deadly heart attack tragedy?

Coronation Street could be set to deliver more bad news as Curtis collapses next week.

Emma’s concerns were raised last night (Friday, October 29) as Curtis, who has a life-threatening heart condition, admitted that his hair started to fall out.

Steve tried to help Curtis as he collapses on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

In Monday’s episodes, Curtis confides in his girlfriend that he’s sitting an exam tomorrow but he’s worried as his medication makes it harder to concentrate.

Emma borrows books from Aggie to help him revise.

But when she shows Curtis the text books she borrowed from Aggie, he asserts that he’ll stick with his online diagrams and the books belong in the bin.

Read more: Corrie fans frightened for Sam after mum Natasha’s death

Later in the week, Emma confides in Steve that Curtis has gone missing, that he’s got an exam today but he’s convinced he might not live long enough to graduate.

Steve finds Curtis in Victoria Garden and gently persuades him not to give up and offers him a lift to his exam.

When Steve’s car fails to start, Curtis gets out and gives it a push but, as the car leaps into life, Curtis sinks to his knees, clutching his chest.

Is Curtis having a heart attack?

Curtis is rushed to hospital but plays down the seriousness of his situation and assures Emma that all he needs is rest and he’s free to go home.

But back at the flat Curtis has a shock proposal for Emma.

Meanwhile, Steve tells Emma that he and Tracy would like to use their personal savings to pay for Curtis to see a private consultant.

Read more: Corrie villain Corey finally going to prison?

Curtis tells Emma that he’s overwhelmed by her family’s kindness and he’s decided to drop out of medical school so that he can spend every second with her.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think will happen to Curtis in Coronation Street.