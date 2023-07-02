Coronation Street fans demand an end to Stephen Reid serial killer plot as he lines up another victim

Coronation Street fans are demanding an end to Stephen Reid and his serial killing plot. The deranged businessman has killed three people so far in his murder spree.

The son of Audrey Roberts killed Leo Thompkins to hide his financial issues, then killed Leo’s dad Teddy so he couldn’t expose him. He went on to murder business associate Rufus.

Coronation Street fans want an end to Stephen Reid’s reign of terror (Credit: ITV)

In recent weeks it has become clear that Stephen is planning on killing fiancée Elaine Jones. He wants to get his hands on her money so he can buy Underworld.

However, with her son Tim Metcalfe realising something is very wrong with Stephen’s behaviour, he has to tread carefully. His drugging Elaine has already left him under suspicion.

But now it seems he’s got another victim in his sights – Owen Longford. He lured him to his apartment in an attempt to convince him into keeping him on at Underworld.

Fortunately Owen had luck on his side as he confronted Stephen. He told him: “The thing is Stephen that I’m just not buying this respectable business schtick any more.

“I don’t trust you and I don’t trust what you’ve been up to at that factory either. I wanted to buy that place as a nest egg for my future but it is sounding more and more dodgy.”

Coronation Street fans want Stephen Reid caught

Owen went on to call Stephen’s plan with his fake company to rinse Underworld of cash out, and then his weird behaviour towards Jenny Connor.

The killer got more and more angry, looking ready to strike again. But before he had the chance Elaine, Sarah, Michael and Audrey emerged from the bedroom to surprise Stephen.

They had planned a Canada Day celebration to surprise Stephen and burst out with all the Canadian delicacies they could buy at Freshco’s. But it left Owen horrified.

“It’s this kind of thing, it’s weird,” he said. “I’m done. I’m not buying the factory.”

He added: “There’s something about you Stephen, I don’t know what it is but it makes my blood pressure rise.”

Owen is very suspicious of killer Stephen Reid in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

But with Stephen looking set to kill again, fans are sick of the storyline. One said: “@itvcorrie sick of Stephen. How stupid do you think viewers are? End it now and get back to classic corrie.”

A second said: “Stephen needs to be caught now and sent back to Canada!” Another said: “Stephen must be the worst serial killer in soap history.

Read more: Coronation Street star lands huge new role after viewers accused soap or ruining his character

“Not only is the character completely ridiculous to begin with, but has any serial killer ever had a set of more pointless killings? He’s literally just killing nobodies who have no actual affiliation to anybody on the Street.

“2 of the 3 people he’s killed so far were clearly only brought into the soap to be killed by him. And they compare to Richard Hillman?”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

