Coronation Street star lands huge new role after viewers accused soap or ruining his character

A former Coronation Street star has landed a huge new role after quitting the cobbles. Actor Sam Retford is heading back to screens after leaving the soap in 2021.

He played Curtis Delamere in Weatherfield – the man of Emma Brooker’s dreams. However he dashed those dreams when he revealed he was a trainee doctor and suffering from a terminal heart condition that could kill him at any minute.

But as Emma came to terms with living with Curtis’ condition, she made a horrifying discovery. He wasn’t dying at all – but instead was addicted to lying about having serious illnesses.

A complete fantasist, Emma was heartbroken by Curtis – and when he stole money from her dad Steve, things took another dark turn. Curtis fled Weatherfield with the cash and began lying to more people.

Corrie fans had immediately warmed to Curtis and were not happy to see how his character’s journey played out.

But behind the scenes actor Sam left the soap on a high. And now he’s landed a huge new role.

Coronation Street star lands All Creatures role

He is going to appear in the new series of All Creatures Great and Small. The revival of the show returned to screens on Channel 5 in 2020.

Now in its fourth series, Sam has been snapped up to appear on it as FO Woodham. The series is currently filming in Yorkshire and broadcast is believed to be scheduled for later this year.

However Sam hit the headlines after leaving the cobbles for a worrying reason. The actor became the victim of a series of catfish with strangers impersonating him online.

The realisation of what it meant saw Sam decide to pre-emptively protect his fans. He quit Facebook and Twitter and only kept his Instagram account active.

He said: “It’s a place for me to post pictures of me with trees. I got rid of Facebook and Twitter.

“It’s negative and takes a very strong-minded person to confront that every day. I had incidents of people organising to meet up with a fake me – that could be dangerous.”

As well as Corrie, Sam previously appeared in Channel 4’s Ackley Bridge as Cory Wilson. He also filmed stints on Death in Paradise and The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family.

