Coronation Street: Stephen to pull the plug on Teddy’s life support?

In last night’s Coronation Street (Thursday December 30, 2022), Leo’s dad, Teddy, got ran over after an altercation with Stephen.

Teddy was left lying on the floor as everyone rushed to help him.

Now, a new fan theory suggests that Stephen may pull the plug on Teddy’s life support if he makes it to hospital.

Teddy confronted Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Teddy got run over

Last night, Jenny told Stephen that Teddy was going to come to The Rovers with some new information he’d found out about Leo’s disappearance.

Stephen later arrived at The Rovers eager to know when Teddy was due to arrive.

Daisy told him that Teddy was on his way.

Outside, Stephen met Teddy and tried to stop him from speaking to Jenny.

Teddy told Stephen that he’d found out that Leo’s text wasn’t sent from Canada.

It was sent from Weatherfield.

Stephen started to panic.

Teddy then pointed the finger at Stephen and suggested that he was behind Leo going missing.

Stephen said that he was “absurd” for thinking so.

Teddy then set about telling Jenny what he had found, backing away from Stephen.

However, he then got ran over, causing panic from passers by.

Will Stephen finish Teddy off? (Credit: ITV)

Stephen pulls the plug on Teddy’s life support, suggests fan theory

A new Coronation Street fan theory suggests that Teddy may be put on life support at the hospital.

Then, Stephen may pull the plug on the life support, silencing him before he starts sharing his findings.

I reckon Teddy will get to hospital and Stephen will pull the plug #corrie — Taz 🌻 (@taz_mtn) December 29, 2022

One viewer tweeted: “I reckon Teddy will get to hospital and Stephen will pull the plug.”

Now that Teddy is unearthing evidence, Stephen’s bound to be worried.

Do you think that Stephen will pull the plug on Teddy?

Will Stephen kill Leo’s dad? (Credit: ITV)

Will Stephen kill Teddy?

Teddy getting ran over just after sharing his suspicions about Stephen was rather ideal for the killer.

If Teddy initially survives and is taken to hospital, Stephen will start to panic.

But, will he finish Teddy off just like he did Leo?

Will he kill both father and son?

Will Stephen pull the plug on Teddy’s life support?

