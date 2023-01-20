Coronation Street stars lead tributes as actress Elisa Cowley dies

Coronation Street actress Elisa Cowley has died, her management team has revealed.

The news was revealed on social media.

Elisa appeared in Corrie twice, most recently at the beginning of this year in the Summer surrogacy plot.

Elisa was in Corrie earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Tributes to Coronation Street actress Elisa Cowley

Her management tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Elisa Cowley. There really are no words. She was just wonderful and we miss her so much.”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Elisa Cowley @elisacowley6 There really are no words. She was just wonderful and we will miss her so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nl6M6MR5n0 — Nicola Bolton Management (@NicBoltMan) January 19, 2023

Corrie actress Vanessa Hehir, who plays Esther on the soap, has led tributes.

“Elisa was a gem, I worked with her in November on Corrie she was so lovely and such a fabulous actress. Such sad news.”

Julie Hesmondhalgh, who played Hayley in the soap, also tweeted: “Oh god, I’m so sorry.”

Others sent their condolences tweeting: “Terrible news,” and “Such sad news, sending love.”

Vanessa Hehir who plays Esther has led the tributes (Credit: ITV)

Who did Elisa Cowley play in Coronation Street?

Elisa played the surrogacy counsellor who talked to Summer about being a surrogate for Mike and Esther.

She appeared in an episode on Tuesday January 3, questioning Summer about her plans to have the baby.

The counsellor showed concerns over Summer’s diabetes and her age.

Elisa had also appeared in Corrie previously.

In 2019, she played a nurse involved in Sinead’s cancer storyline.

Elisa also appeared in film Kate and Jake, once again as a nurse.

The team behind the film tweeted: “It is with great sorrow that we must announce the passing of one of our beloved cast members, the wonderful Elisa Cowley.

“Elisa was a great performer and an even better human being. The true epitome of loveliness. She will be sorely missed but never forgotten.

“Rest in Peace.”

Although her cause of death has not been confirmed, Elisa’s social media reveals she had cancer and she tweeted pictures as she received treatment last year.

In a message sent on December 30 she said: “I don’t want cancer, it’s so rubbish, having a very tricky day today.”

I don’t want cancer 😭 it’s so rubbish, having a very tricky day today @stage4cancerIhateyou — elisa cowley 🇺🇦 (@elisacowley6) December 30, 2022

