Coronation Street actress Elisa Cowley dies
Soaps

Coronation Street stars lead tributes as actress Elisa Cowley dies

She recently starred in the Summer surrogacy storyline

By Carena Crawford

Coronation Street actress Elisa Cowley has died, her management team has revealed.

The news was revealed on social media.

Elisa appeared in Corrie twice, most recently at the beginning of this year in the Summer surrogacy plot.

Elisa Cowley in Coronation Street as the surrogacy counsellor
Elisa was in Corrie earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Tributes to Coronation Street actress Elisa Cowley

Her management tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Elisa Cowley. There really are no words. She was just wonderful and we miss her so much.”

Corrie actress Vanessa Hehir, who plays Esther on the soap, has led tributes.

“Elisa was a gem, I worked with her in November on Corrie she was so lovely and such a fabulous actress. Such sad news.”

Julie Hesmondhalgh, who played Hayley in the soap, also tweeted: “Oh god, I’m so sorry.”

Others sent their condolences tweeting: “Terrible news,” and “Such sad news, sending love.”

Vanessa Hehir who plays Esther has led the tributes (Credit: ITV)

Who did Elisa Cowley play in Coronation Street?

Elisa played the surrogacy counsellor who talked to Summer about being a surrogate for Mike and Esther.

She appeared in an episode on Tuesday January 3, questioning Summer about her plans to have the baby.

The counsellor showed concerns over Summer’s diabetes and her age.

Elisa had also appeared in Corrie previously.

In 2019, she played a nurse involved in Sinead’s cancer storyline.

Elisa also appeared in film Kate and Jake, once again as a nurse.

The team behind the film tweeted: “It is with great sorrow that we must announce the passing of one of our beloved cast members, the wonderful Elisa Cowley.

“Elisa was a great performer and an even better human being. The true epitome of loveliness. She will be sorely missed but never forgotten.

“Rest in Peace.”

Although her cause of death has not been confirmed, Elisa’s social media reveals she had cancer and she tweeted pictures as she received treatment last year.

In a message sent on December 30 she said: “I don’t want cancer, it’s so rubbish, having a very tricky day today.”

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

YouTube video player

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Coronation Street Esther Hargrave Summer Spellman Vanessa Hehir

Trending Articles

Helen George smiling on This Morning today
This Morning viewers stunned today as Helen George shows off new look
Prince Harry and Princess Kate divided by pink line
Princess Kate sends ‘very clear message’ from royal family to Meghan and Harry
EastEnders' Linda is crying and, in a bubble, Alfie is looking upset
Is Linda leaving EastEnders after her shock announcement about The Vic?
William and Kate, Prince Harry on the Late Show
William and Kate dealt new blow following Harry’s book allegations
Stephen looks worried on Coronation Street; inset, furious as he lashes out (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stephen kills again
Stephen Mulhern smiling and Noel Edmonds inset
Deal or No Deal set to return with Stephen Mulhern as new host?