Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien has apparently ‘confirmed’ two huge returns to the soap. The actress, who plays Sarah Platt, teased the returning characters in a recent interview.

If true, then two major characters could be walking the streets of Weatherfield again soon. But is there any truth to Tina’s claims?

And who could be back on the soap?

Bethany will be returning to the cobbles soon (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Tina O’Brien teases Bethany Platt return to Coronation Street

We learned earlier this year that Sarah’s daughter, Bethany, could be returning to Coronation Street soon. Bethany is played by actress Lucy Fallon. The return was then confirmed when Lucy attended the recent Inside Soap Awards with her fellow cast members.

“I’m so excited. She’s such a well-loved human, never mind character. Obviously the world love her as Bethany and so do we, but we also love her as Lucy and she is part of our little pretend family, so I can’t wait to have her back,” Tina said to Digital Spy.

When sked what she knows about Bethany’s return, Tina said: “Not a lot. She’s been working in London. She comes back with a purpose, but I don’t know anything, really, is the honest truth!

“But I’m sure, knowing that it’s Bethany, there will be a lot of drama.”

Sarah has history with badboy Damon (Credit: ITV)

Damon to return to Coronation Street?

Tina went on to talk about the state of Sarah’s marriage to Adam. The pair split up recently, after Adam realised that Sarah had cheated on him with Damon Hay.

“Where we’re up to at the moment, Sarah’s getting divorced. I do think [Sarah and Adam will] probably always love each other. I think there’s little moments, but I just wonder if there’s too much water under the bridge,” Tina said.

She continued: “I have heard a rumour that Damon might be making an appearance, so I do wonder if there might be unfinished business there as well. I think that’ll be interesting.”

Damon was last seen fleeing Weatherfield after Adam set a local gangster duo on him. He’s not been seen or heard of since, but it seems a rather lacklustre exit for such a controversial character, so we reckon Tina may have dropped a massive hint for his return.

With Bethany also back, could the two be linked? Has Bethany found herself a new boyfriend – in the shape of her mum’s ex lover?! Stranger things have happened!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

