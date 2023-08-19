Lucy Fallon reunites with Coronation Street co-stars amid return claims

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has reunited with her former co-stars amid claims she’s returning to the soap.

The Bethany Platt actress quit the soap three years ago to try new roles.

However she is reportedly making a comeback at the end of the year. But now she has dropped the biggest hint yet that it’s true with a sweet Platt family reunion.

Lucy Fallon reunited with her Coronation Street co-stars last night (Credit: Instagram)

Attending Tina O’Brien’s birthday party with her co-stars, she posed with Tina, Jack P Shepherd, Julia Goulding and Paddy Bever. She captioned the Platt snap: “Besties.”

The Sun reports that Lucy has agreed to return to her role. According to the newspaper she will begin filming later this year.

Her return scenes will apparently air “after Christmas”. Bethany was last seen in 2020 after overcoming her grooming and abuse ordeal.

Viewers watched as she was manipulated by evil Nathan and his grooming gang. She narrowly escaped being trafficked abroad in the hard-hitting plot that won a host of awards.

Is Lucy Fallon returning to Coronation Street?

Actress Lucy won the gong for Best Female Dramatic Performance at the 2018 British Soap Awards for the story. Meanwhile Bethany went on to become a stripper after her ordeal.

Bosses reached out to her a few weeks ago about the possibility of coming back.

She later fell in love with grieving Daniel Osbourne in the aftermath of his wife Sinead Tinker’s death. After a backlash Bethany decided to move to London to become a journalist.

Is Lucy returning to Corrie? (Credit: ITV)

But now she will reportedly return to Weatherfield. A source told The Sun: “Lucy is one of soap’s most talented actresses who won lots of awards for her powerful portrayal of Bethany’s grooming storyline. She was destined for big things and everyone was sad to see her go but the door was always going to be left open for someone of her calibre and popularity.

Read more: Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ new Rovers Return landlady after shock twist

“Bosses reached out to her a few weeks ago about the possibility of coming back, and told her everything they’d planned for Bethany if she agreed. She discussed it with her boyfriend, and family, because she’s a mum now with a baby.

“Once they’d talked about childcare, and how best to juggle it all, she was able to say she’d love to return. Everyone is very excited. They were really keen to get her back.”

ED! contacted a rep for Corrie for comment.

