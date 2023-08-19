Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ new Rovers Return landlady after shock twist

Coronation Street fans think they’ve worked out the Rovers Return’s new landlady after a shock twist. The pub had thought to have been saved when brewery Newton and Ridley agreed to buy it.

However last night’s episode (Friday August 18) has revealed that the future of the boozer might not be secure after all. Viewers know how Jenny Connor has been fighting to save the pub.

Coronation Street fans are convinced Debbie and Ronnie will take over the Rovers (Credit: ITV)

It has been plunged into financial crisis after the pandemic and the current cost of living crisis. She was facing the prospect of selling it to property developers to be turned into flats.

But at the last minute thanks to Gemma Winter, Jenny received a deal from Henry Newton. He had convinced his father to buy the pub and keep Jenny on as manager.

However in last night’s episode it appears not all is well at the brewery. Over at Debbie Webster’s hotel, she spotted Phillip Newton having a meeting with a big business owner Jason Waterford.

Convinced something was going on, Debbie went to extreme lengths to discover the truth. Speaking to partner Ronnie Bailey she said: “I’m telling you now, something is definitely going down here.”

Coronation Street: Rovers Return needs saving again

Taking the table’s wine order from a waitress, she delivered it under the pretext of serving Jason and Philip. And then she accidentally spilled a drink and offered to dry the document for them.

Which she did. But only after photocopying it so she could have a rummage through it. It revealed a contract for sale for the brewery to Jason Waterford.

But that has put the cat amongst the pigeons with fans. They have realised that the Rovers hasn’t been saved after all.

But with Debbie encouraging Ronnie to use the information to buy shares in Newton and Ridley to profit from the upcoming sale, they are convinced there is a new landlady in the offing.

Jenny faces losing the Rovers in Coronation Street but will it be to Debbie? (Credit: ITV)

One said: “#corrie predictions for the next month. Ronnie will buy shares in Newton & Ridley.

“Mr Newton will die unexpectedly & the deal will be called off. Ronnie will use shareholder clout to take over the Rovers with Debbie, they hire Courtney as a barmaid after she splits from hubby.”

A second said: “I’m not sure how Ronnie buying shares in Newton & Ridley results in Debbie becoming new landlady of The Rovers… but I reckon it will. #corrie”

But a third agreed: “Can see it coming a mile away.”

