Corrie fans distracted by Claire Sweeney’s teeth as Cassie appeals to Tyrone

Fans of Coronation Street were distracted by Cassie last night as they spotted her teeth… again.

Cassie Plummer, played by Claire Sweeney, made her soap debut in June.

Cassie, the long-lost mum of Tyrone Dobbs, has been a drug addict on and off for over 30 years. However, after last night’s episode, viewers were distracted by her teeth…

Corrie fans were distracted by Cassie’s pearly white teeth (Credit: ITV)

Cassie in Coronation Street

During last night’s episode, Cassie made an appeal to Tyrone. Cassie has claimed to be clean since mum Evelyn Plummer helped her kick the habit.

However, that came to be not the case. Tyrone – shocked by the return of his long-lost mother – wanted to know the truth about why she’d waited 40 years to see him.

Cassie told him: “I was in such a state back then, I was on the gear, I was sleeping round, I was even… I’ve been clean for years.

Tyrone let his long-lost mum Cassie stay with him (Credit: ITV)

“By the time I came back to England, I settled in Bristol and I wanted to find you. I didn’t know where to start.”

She then tried to turn Tyrone against Evelyn. Tyrone said: “Well she’s not the one who left me.”

Cassie replied: “She did! She left you outside the police station.” After speaking more about her past and drug addiction as well as her broken relationship with Evelyn, Cassie managed to get Tyrone on side. Cassie told him: “I want nothing more than to get to know you and my grandchildren. Please don’t let me mother ruin it.”

He then made the shock decision to invite her to live with him. Cassie later told Evelyn: “He’s invited me to stay at the house with him.”

Coronation Street fans comment on Cassie Plummer’s appearance

However, on Twitter, viewers had something else on their minds. Many were distracted by Cassie’s pearly white teeth. One person tweeted: “For a lifetime drug abuser she has got beautiful white teeth , drugs [bleep] your teeth #coronationstreet.”

Another wrote: “Tyrone’s mam has remarkably good teeth, for a homeless baghead.. #Corrie.”

Someone else added: “Druggies don’t have perfect white top teeth #Corrie.”

Another tweeted: “For all the set makeup, surely time has come for looking at ‘staining’ of brilliant white teeth? Tyrone’s mum for example.”

How did drug user Cassie manage to take such good care of her teeth?!

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!