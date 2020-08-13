Samia Longchambon has warned that Coronation Street viewers may need to adjust their expectations when it comes the wedding of Maria and Gary.

Samia, who plays Maria Connor in the long-running soap, says she was forced to stay two metres apart while filming the upcoming scenes with co-star Mikey North.

During an appearance on This Morning, she said that she hoped fans of the show would “cut the soap some slack”.

Coronation Street’s latest wedding will see Gary and Maria hesitate (Credit: ITV)

“Oh, gosh. It was quite tricky and we’re just hoping our lovely viewers will cut us a bit of slack.

“Hopefully they’ll understand that even though Maria and Gary live together, me and Mikey don’t.

“So we still had to keep two metres apart. So, actually saying our vows, we’re actually two metres apart.

She added: “The director was brilliant. Hopefully it’s done massively well and we won’t look like we’re so far apart. But … it was very strange.”

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Daniel realises he has feelings for Nicky?!

Is Coronation Street social distanced?

Samia has been a part of the soap for two decades, and says everything feels completely different since filming resumed.

“Chairs have been removed from the green room so we’re not encouraged to go in there and have our chats,” she said.

“It’s just a really different feel at the moment. It’s lovely, we’re super grateful that we can even get back to work.”

She continued: “I know a lot of people aren’t as fortunate. So, we’re so grateful and we’re really pleased we can get the show back on.

Read more: Is William Roache still in Coronation Street and how much does the Ken Barlow actor get paid?

“But, yeah, it is strange. We’re sticking to the two-metre rule. I know in general it’s gone down to one metre, but we at Corrie have decided to stick to two metres. It is different but it’s lovely to see everyone.”

Corrie COVID-19 blunder

It’s been a big adjustment for the soap in recent weeks, and viewers were quick to spot an error after it returned to screens.

Corrie fans spotted Sally not wearing a mask (Credit: ITV)

Fans slammed the soap after characters were spotted without face masks in Dev Alahan’s shop.

Viewers noticed the mishap during a scene on Monday’s (August 10) instalment of the ITV show.

Wearing a face mask in shops became mandatory in England from July 24.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “Has Coronation Street got a special concession from the government on social distancing and the wearing of face masks?”

In fact the scenes had been filmed before legislation about the wearing of masks in shops came in.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix