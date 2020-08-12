Coronation Street SPOILERS: Daniel realises he has feelings for Nicky?

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Daniel realises his true feelings for Nicky. But will he tell her how he feels?

Over the last few weeks, Daniel has been meeting with sex worker Nicky for a business arrangement. Daniel has been paying Nicky to put on Sinead’s clothes and perfume while they talk.

But next week, things get a bit much for Nicky.

Daniel asks Nicky to wear Sinead’s cardigan (Credit: ITV)

Daniel calls Nicky and begs for her to come and see him later. Nicky reluctantly agrees that she can spare an hour at 5pm and Daniel is grateful.

Nicky later arrives for her appointment at Daniel’s flat but she’s taken aback when she discovers he’s cooked them a meal.

As Daniel hands her Sinead’s cardigan, she tries to mask her discomfort.

Daniel prepares a meal for them both (Credit: ITV)

When she tells Daniel his time is up, she suggests he’d be better off talking to his friends and family rather than wasting his money on her.

But as she leaves, it’s clear Daniel only has eyes for Nicky.

Coronation Street: Who is Nicky?

Nicky and Daniel met a few weeks ago and the pair quickly struck up an arrangement for Daniel. The single father told Nicky how lonely his life had become since the death of his wife Sinead.

However fans believe Nicky has another connection to the street.

Theories include that she is one of the escorts that Geoff Metcalfe used to meet up with. Another is that she is connected to Bistro owner Ray Crosby and potentially even his daughter.

Does Nicky have another connection to Coronation Street?

Daniel played a part in helping expose Ray of his perverted behaviour towards female staff members.

Daniel, Bethany, Alya and Abi revealed how he treated women during a Valentine’s event a the Bistro.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

