Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd is reportedly worth £6million!

A new report out today alleges Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd is worth £6million due to being in high demand on social media.

The David Platt actor came out on top of The Sun‘s investigation into how much soap stars earn.

It claims that alongside their salaries, they are all making money from ‘extra-curricular’ activities.

Jack has played David Platt on Coronation Street for 23 years (Credit: ITV)

How much does Jack P Shepherd earn?

The Mirror reported in October 2018 that Jack had been awarded a bumper new contract worth £250,000. That’s £30,000 more than his previous deal.

He’s tackled some huge storylines over the years – including his rape at the hands of supposed-friend Josh Tucker. A Street source told the paper that bosses were keen to keep Jack after the way he handled the sensitive subject.

“His handling of the recent rape storyline has been moving and very well received by the audience and his new deal is richly deserved,” they said.

As well as starring on the cobbles, 35-year-old Jack has a role on Grouchy Young Men on Comedy Central. He also has a podcast, Sofa Cinema Club, alongside castmates Ben Price and Colson Smith.

On top of his broadcasting work, it’s reported in The Sun he could earn up to £1462 per sponsored post on Instagram. They estimate his worth as a whooping £6million!

Ken Barlow actor William has several successful books (Credit: ITV)

Which other soap stars are the biggest earners?

The longest-serving Corrie star, William Roache, aka Ken Barlow, reportedly also has a contract worth £250,000.

Bill is also on Cameo, a celebrity video messaging service and charges £52 per personalised message.

He has released a memoir and another Sunday Times Best Selling book called How To Life a Long and Healthy Life.

Barbara Knox (Rita Tanner) is said to be on £200,000, while Michael Le Vell (Kevin Webster) is earning £170,000.

Gillian has a whooping net worth, according to reports (Credit: BBC)

What about EastEnders stars?

Over in Walford, Phil Mitchell actor Steve McFadden is their highest earner, taking home £200,000.

But after stints in panto and presenting a gameshow called Britain’s Hardest in 2004, Steve is said to be worth £2.8million.

Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt is also earning £200,000, with Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) and Letitia Dean (Sharon) on £150,000.

But it’s Kathy Beale actress Gillian Taylforth who is the most well-off of the bunch. After her stints away from EastEnders in various other shows and thanks to her role as director of an investment company, she’s said to be worth £11million!

Emmerdale‘s highest earner is Claire King – aka Kim Tate – at £230,000.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.