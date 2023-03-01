Coronation Street star Elle Mulvaney issues plea to fans ahead of the non-consent storyline airing

Today (Wednesday March 1, 2023), Coronation Street star Elle Mulvaney has issued a plea to fans ahead of the soap’s non-consent storyline airing.

Coronation Street is set to air the beginning of a non-consent storyline between Aaron and Amy this week.

In upsetting scenes, Aaron will sexually assault Amy whilst she is drunk, with Elle asking fans to ‘be kind’ to the actors portraying these characters.

The scenes will air on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Amy and Aaron will be part of a non-consent storyline

In scenes that will air on Friday (Friday March 3, 2023), Amy and Aaron will be part of a non-consent storyline.

After Summer finds out that Aaron has been having late-night conversations with his ex, Mia, the couple get into a row.

With this, Aaron and Amy find themselves sharing a kiss.

Feeling guilty, the pair try to act as normal as they continue to go on a night out with Summer.

Later on, Amy and Aaron go back to the flat and play some drunk party games together.

After having fun together, they decide to go to bed.

However, Amy starts to feel sick and rolls over from Aaron.

With Amy too drunk to know what’s going on, Aaron rapes her.

Amy only realises what’s happened the next morning when she realises that she has had non-consensual sex with Aaron.

Elle has made a plea to fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street: Elle Mulvaney makes a plea to fans

Ahead of the consent storyline airing on Friday, Amy Barlow actress Elle Mulvaney has made a plea to fans.

In a picture with James Craven, the pair were on the set of Coronation Street, addressing fans on Elle’s Instagram stories.

Elle asked fans to ‘be kind’ (Credit: @ellejmulvaney on Instagram)

On her story, Elle wrote: “Hey guys! The consent story airs this Friday so just wanted to do a post to say please remember we are just telling a story, and that we are actors portraying characters.

“Always Be Kind online to others.

“If you need support, there are helpful links with support and guidance available on the ITV website.

“To hear more about this story, tune in this Friday to see me discuss it with Loose Women.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

