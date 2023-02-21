Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: Full horrifying details of Aaron’s attack on Amy

Aaron makes a horrible decision

By Joel Harley

Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Aaron Sandford will rape Amy Barlow – taking advantage of his friend, amidst an argument with girlfriend Summer Spellman.

Aaron’s fight with Summer leads to him growing closer to pal Amy.

But, as they celebrate Aaron’s imminent promotion at work, Aaron makes an awful decision without Amy’s consent.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline below.

Amy and Aaron smiling in an intimate moment in the flat on Coronation Street
Amy and Aaron grow closer as he argues with Summer (Credit: ITV)

Aaron falls out with Summer

Summer discovers that Aaron has been having late-night phone conversations with his ex, Mia.

Unhappy, she tells Amy that she’s struggling to trust Aaron.

However, Amy defends Aaron – and tells Summer that she’s being needy and insecure.

Summer hits back with a jibe about Jacob.

Later, Aaron finds Amy, upset after her row with Summer.

Aaron reveals that he’s going to be promoted to mechanic after his probation at the garage is up.

He tells her that he wants to celebrate with a few drinks – reminding everyone that it’s cocktail night at the bistro.

As Amy and Aaron get ready for their night out with a few drinks, their sexual chemistry becomes evident.

They soon end up kissing.

Amy pulls away, wracked with guilt.

Aaron and Summer argue in a booth in the bistro, surrounded by their friends on Corrie
Summer and Aaron continue to bicker well into the evening (Credit: ITV)

Aaron and Summer’s fight ruins everyone’s night

Later, she struggles to see Aaron and Summer together at the bistro, and heads home.

Meanwhile, Aaron and Summer snipe at each other all evening, ruining everyone’s night.

After one dig too many, he announces that he’s leaving.

But what will Aaron do next?

Aaron and Amy drink together on the flat sofa on Corrie
After getting Amy drunk, Aaron makes a terrible decision (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Aaron rapes Amy

Back at the flat, Aaron and Amy play drinking games, polishing off every bit of alcohol into the flat.

Amy stumbles into the bedroom.

She tells Aaron she’s too drunk and feels sick – then stumbles into bed.

Aaron climbs into bed next to her, and starts kissing her.

Amy is left oblivious to Aaron’s advances – and helpless to prevent what he does next.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

The Police Arrest Max For Spiking Amy | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Aaron Sandford Amy Barlow Coronation Street Coronation Street Spoilers

Trending Articles

Kate and Gerry McCann and Madeleine girl Julia ll looking pained
‘Madeleine McCann girl’ Julia Wandelt given warning as she updates on DNA test
Julia and Madeleine McCann side by side separated by pink line
Girl who thinks she might be Madeleine ‘shunned by family for giving hope to McCanns’
Leyla kissing Jai, Paddy alone, and Cain and Kyle sharing a moment
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all new pics for February 27 – March 3
Amanda Owen smiling in a field and Raven leaning against a wall
Amanda Owen fans shocked by her daughter Raven’s appearance as she shares news
Kate and Gerry McCann and Madeleine girl Julia ll looking pained
‘Madeleine McCann girl’ Julia Wandelt given warning as she updates on DNA test
Julia looking to camera and Madeleine McCann in a red dress
I Am Madeleine McCann girl timeline: Claims, evidence, DNA test demands and backlash