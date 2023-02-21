Coronation Street spoilers: Full horrifying details of Aaron’s attack on Amy

Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Aaron Sandford will rape Amy Barlow – taking advantage of his friend, amidst an argument with girlfriend Summer Spellman.

Aaron’s fight with Summer leads to him growing closer to pal Amy.

But, as they celebrate Aaron’s imminent promotion at work, Aaron makes an awful decision without Amy’s consent.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline below.

Amy and Aaron grow closer as he argues with Summer (Credit: ITV)

Aaron falls out with Summer

Summer discovers that Aaron has been having late-night phone conversations with his ex, Mia.

Unhappy, she tells Amy that she’s struggling to trust Aaron.

However, Amy defends Aaron – and tells Summer that she’s being needy and insecure.

Summer hits back with a jibe about Jacob.

Later, Aaron finds Amy, upset after her row with Summer.

Aaron reveals that he’s going to be promoted to mechanic after his probation at the garage is up.

He tells her that he wants to celebrate with a few drinks – reminding everyone that it’s cocktail night at the bistro.

As Amy and Aaron get ready for their night out with a few drinks, their sexual chemistry becomes evident.

They soon end up kissing.

Amy pulls away, wracked with guilt.

Summer and Aaron continue to bicker well into the evening (Credit: ITV)

Aaron and Summer’s fight ruins everyone’s night

Later, she struggles to see Aaron and Summer together at the bistro, and heads home.

Meanwhile, Aaron and Summer snipe at each other all evening, ruining everyone’s night.

After one dig too many, he announces that he’s leaving.

But what will Aaron do next?

After getting Amy drunk, Aaron makes a terrible decision (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Aaron rapes Amy

Back at the flat, Aaron and Amy play drinking games, polishing off every bit of alcohol into the flat.

Amy stumbles into the bedroom.

She tells Aaron she’s too drunk and feels sick – then stumbles into bed.

Aaron climbs into bed next to her, and starts kissing her.

Amy is left oblivious to Aaron’s advances – and helpless to prevent what he does next.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

