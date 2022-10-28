Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone punches Nick

Tyrone will be seen lashing out and punching Nick, Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal.

His shocking actions come after Nick bans Hope from spending time with Sam.

Fiz gets a call from Hope’s school teacher, telling them that the youngster has gone missing.

She finds her in Victoria Garden with Sam.

Sam tells Fiz that Hope was upset after being bullied by her classmates who had seen the articles about John Stape in the Gazette.

Nick then says he’d appreciate it if Hope was kept away from Sam.

When Tyrone returns home later, he finds Fiz in tears and she tells him how Nick has banned Sam from seeing Hope.

A furious Tyrone wastes no time marching over to Nick and Leanne’s flat.

When Nick opens the door, he’s greeted by Tyrone who punches him. Hard.

Enraged, Nick tells Sam to hand over his walkie talkie and instructs him to have no further contact with Hope.

Later, Leanne heads over to No.9 where she tears a strip off Tyrone for lashing out at Nick.

A horrified Fiz turns on Tyrone and tells him his actions have cost Hope her friendship with Sam.

Later, at school, Sam tells Hope about how Tyrone punched Nick.

Hope hits back

Meanwhile, Adam tells Fiz and Tyrone that there is a chance they could take out a privacy injunction against the journalist who tricked Hope into giving him information.

Hope then reveals that she knows all about Tyrone hitting Nick and that Sam isn’t as angelic as he makes out.

Fiz passes on the news that Sam’s still writing to Harvey causing Nick to lose his temper at Sam for lying to him.

Tyrone and Fiz have been shaken as the Gazette plan to run articles about serial killer Stape to coincide with a book Fiz’s ex Phill has written.

