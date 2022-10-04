Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy’s cruel revenge as she discovers Ken and Wendy’s relationship

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Tracy tries to kill Wendy with kindness, after finding out that she’s in a relationship with Ken.

Tracy is furious that Ken and Wendy are an item and wants to show her what she’s letting herself in for.

But what does Tracy have in mind for Wendy in Coronation Street spoilers?

Tracy can’t believe her eyes (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy finds out that Ken and Wendy are together

Ken and Wendy have decided to be each other’s companions but have kept it a secret from everyone.

However, Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that the secret is out.

Wendy’s loved up and gives Ken a birthday present – tickets to a book launch.

Ken starts chatting to Mary about the play but frustrates her by making a quick exit when he gets a text from his new partner.

Mary complains to Brian and Tracy that Ken is getting distracted by Wendy and isn’t caring about his friends.

Tracy realises that Ken is seeing Wendy again and heads to the book launch to confront the couple.

Daisy and Daniel share their congratulations to the new couple but Tracy storm in and is quick to talk down on them.

Will Tracy convince Ken to change his mind?

Tracy’s not letting this one go (Credit: ITV)

Tracy has a plan

After realising that Ken has been seeing Wendy behind her back, Tracy conjures up a plan to get rid of Wendy.

With this in mind, she apologies for overreacting and offers to cook lunch for Wendy to give her a warm welcome into the Barlow family.

Ken’s shocked that Tracy has had such a change of heart – or has she?

Tracy goes to serve up everyone’s food but gives Wendy a taste of her own medicine.

She serves her Deirdre’s stuffed marrow.

Will Tracy’s food drive Wendy away?

Will Tracy ever be able to accept her dad rekindling his relationship with his old flame?

