Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Ryan busted in his dirty videos as Daisy confronts him

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, September 20), Ryan’s busted in his dirty videos as Daisy confronts him.

After Peter hears Ryan having phone sex in his room, Daisy speaks to Ryan about it.

But, will Ryan open up to Daisy about what he’s been doing in Coronation Street spoilers?

Ryan’s rumbled (Credit: ITV)

Ryan busted in his dirty videos as Daisy confronts him

Tonight, Peter worries about what Ryan will do for money but Ryan tells him that he’s making cash from his fitness account.

Agreeing to do a live video to a male subscriber, Ryan soon starts talking dirty to him.

However, Peter soon overhears Ryan and reports back to Carla that he’s been having phone sex in his room.

Daisy listens to Peter and confronts Ryan about his online O-Vidz account. But, will Ryan be honest with her?

Ed wants to succeed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Ed’s determined to succeed

Dee-Dee reveals that the investor has pulled out of the project as Ronnie wants to cut their losses and give up.

However, Ed is adamant that he wants to carry on with the building project.

As the horse racing airs, Ed watches it alone, hoping for a win. But, will he be tempted back into gambling?

The police identify the body (Credit: ITV)

Jenny’s told about Leo’s death

Stephen’s over the moon when Jenny asks him to move into the pub. However, this mood is soon dampened when he hears that a body has been found.

Pretending that he’s got a migraine, Stephen heads off and asks Ed questions about the gruesome discovery.

Stephen panics when he finds out that it was a man’s body that was found, feeling sick when Craig turns up at the Rovers and tells Jenny that it’s Leo’s.

Jenny’s horrified by the revelation, but will anybody work out that Stephen murdered Leo?

George isn’t impressed by Lee (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tensions are high for George

Todd and George continue to cut off their nose to spite their faces as it’s obvious that Lee isn’t the right person for the job.

Later on, Paul finalises Shelly’s funeral plans and asks George if he can have some words he’s written placed with Shelly in the coffin.

