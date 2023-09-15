Coronation Street spoilers: A body is discovered – and Stephen starts to sweat

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, a body is discovered as Stephen starts to sweat that his cover has been blown.

As Ed and Ronnie work on their building development, they soon find Leo’s body.

But, will the police uncover the murderer in Coronation Street spoilers?

Leo’s body is unearthed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Leo’s body is found

In the solicitor’s office, Dee-Dee explains to Ronnie that it’s risky starting work on the building suite when the sale hasn’t been completed yet.

Back on the site, Ed realises that the digger driver looks concerned and hurries over to see what the problem is.

Later, Ronnie turns up and is shocked when he sees Ed talking to the police and approaches them, wondering what’s happened.

He then looks into the hole and realises that the digger driver has found a dead body. But, whose is it?

Stephen panics (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen starts to sweat

Elsewhere, loved-up Jenny tells Stephen that he should move into the Rovers. Afterwards, Stephen heads back to work delighted by the offer.

However, his mood soon takes a bad turn when he finds out that a dead body has been found on the building site.

Trying to cover up his shock, Stephen lies that he’s got a migraine. He then goes back to the pub to question Ed.

As Ed tells him that the body was definitely that of a man’s, Stephen knows exactly who they’ve found.

Just as Stephen had feared, Craig then turns up at the Rovers and tells Jenny that the body found was Leo’s.

Jenny’s shocked as she hears the news that her ex fiancé is dead and never made it to Canada.

As Stephen tries to keep his cool, will the police investigations rumble Stephen’s murderous ways? Will Stephen finally get his comeuppance?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

