5 explosive spoilers from tonight’s Coronation Street as Stephen makes his getaway

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, October 11), Audrey confronts Stephen over his crimes.

Meanwhile, Stephen plans to escape Weatherfield and make a run for it.

Here are five spoilers from tonight’s huge Coronation Street episode.

Sally fears for Tim (Credit: ITV)

1. Tim didn’t return home

Viewers will know that Stephen attacked Tim this week in a bid to stop him from telling the police about Teddy’s body.

Stephen tried to strangle Tim before hitting him on the head with an iron bar, suffocating him and shoving his still body into the back of a car boot.

He then covered the car in petrol before heading home to wash off Tim’s blood.

Tonight, Sally fears for Tim when she finds out that Tim didn’t go to the football match with Kevin after all.

As Elaine shares her suspicions that Stephen is capable of murder, Sally worries that he killed Tim. But, is Tim dead?

Stephen tries to run off with the money (Credit: ITV)

2. Stephen bleeds Carla dry

Planning his escape, over in Underworld, Stephen tricks Michael into helping him transfer the money from the business accounts into his own.

Carla’s stomach churns when she receives a notification of the money leaving the account. But, can she get it back? Or, has Stephen destroyed the business for good?

Sarah exposes Stephen’s fraudulent ways (Credit: ITV)

3. Sarah exposes Stephen’s schemes

Sarah can’t cover for her Uncle Stephen any longer and reveals the shocking truth to her family.

She reveals that Stephen had defrauded Audrey and also shares Carla’s suspicions of him drugging her with LSD with the Platts. But, how will they react to this revelation?

Peter has it out with Stephen (Credit: ITV)

4. Peter attacks Stephen

In Stephen’s flat, Peter enters and attacks him. However, before things get too out of hand, Audrey enters and puts a stop to things.

However, she soon turns on Stephen and confronts him over trying to steal her house. Can Stephen get Audrey back on side?

Coronation Street’s DS Swain is looking at her phone in shock (Credit: ITV)

5. The police race against time

DS Swain’s in a race against time when she finds out that Stephen’s brought forward his flight to Bangkok to today.

She heads off to the airport in a bid to stop him from leaving the country. But, can she stop him from going?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

