Coronation Street spoilers tonight: The net closes in on Stephen as a dead body is found

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Tuesday, September 19), the net closes in on Stephen as a dead body is found.

Ed and Ronnie are horrified when they find a dead body on their building site.

But, is Stephen’s time finally up as a body is discovered in Coronation Street spoilers?

Ed and Ronnie are sickened by the discovery (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: A dead body is found

Tonight, Ed explains to Neil that he used to be a gambling addict and doesn’t want to risk things.

Dee-Dee later tells Ronnie that he’s taking a huge risk by working on the building site before the sale has been completed.

At the building site, Ed notices the digger driver looking uncomfortable and approaches him.

Ronnie then turns up and finds police on the site, realising that a dead body has been found.

Viewers may remember that Stephen buried Leo’s body in this area. But, as Stephen returns home from Paris all loved up with Jenny, can he stop the net from closing in on him? Will the police work out that Stephen murdered Leo?

Ryan contemplates taking up the offer (Credit: ITV)

Ryan juggles two jobs

As Ryan starts his first shift in packing at Underworld, Ryan soon gets distracted when he receives a message from one of his online subscribers asking for a personal video.

He then heads to the toilets to send some nude photos but is disappointed when the subscriber explains that they want a live video.

Ryan then contemplates agreeing to do a live video as he’s offered £500 for it. But, will he do it?

Todd is asked to keep quiet (Credit: ITV)

Todd’s placed in a difficult position

Paul begs Todd to keep quiet about his assisted dying plan, placing Todd in an uncomfortable position.

Later on, Todd confides in Mary about his hard time at RestEasy as she encourages him to ask George for his old job back.

Todd takes Mary’s advice and speaks to George. Will George give him his job back?

Tim gets his revenge (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tim gets revenge on Steve

Steve mocks Tim for his lack of fitness, making Tim get revenge on him when Steve leaves his phone unattended. How will Tim get his revenge on his friend?

