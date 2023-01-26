Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Cilla dies in suspicious circumstances

Coronation Street spoilers tonight have revealed that, as Hope does a favour for Kirk, Cilla the chinchilla is set to die in suspicious circumstances.

But who killed Cilla?

And, in other Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Max comes to reckon with the consequences of his actions in hanging around with Griff and the gang.

Elsewhere, an irate Gemma becomes increasingly desperate in trying to drum up funds for the wedding.

Meanwhile, Stephen’s lies continue as he tries to cover his tracks with Carla.

Then, Daniel tries to mend the relationship between Daisy and her mum.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full, below.

Hope and Ruby are horrified to discover Cilla dead on the carpet… but whodunnit? (Credit: ITV)

Cilla falls foul of Peanut

Kirk tells Fiz that he and Beth are going on holiday.

When he says that he needs someone to look after Peanut, Fiz tells him that Hope would do it if he paid her.

Kirk calls in to see Hope at No.9, and offers her £5 to watch Peanut for the night.

Hope ups the deal to £10, and tells him she’ll do it.

But it looks like trouble is in store when Peanut growls at Cilla the chincilla.

Discovering Cilla’s cage door open, Hope is horrified.

As the girls search the room, Hope lets out a scream.

Cilla is dead on the carpet.

Peanut watches from her basket.

How will Hope react?

David and Gail are horrified as the police arrest Max for his part in Alya’s stabbing (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Max faces the music

Max tells Gail and David that Blake has told the police that it was his videos that inspired the stabbing spree.

David speaks to Adam and Sarah, and orders Max to show them his videos.

They’re shocked at the amount of racist material on Max’s computer.

They warn Max that he could be charged with Encouraging Terrorism, which carries a 10 year sentence.

Max is left reeling.

As David and Gail continue watching Max’s videos, they’re interrupted by a knock at the door.

DS Swain enters.

He tells Max that he’s arresting him on suspicion of incitement to murder.

Michael is desperate for Gemma to continue her childminding services (Credit: ITV)

Gemma is furious at Chesney’s wheeler-dealing

Gemma tells Michael that she can no longer watch Glory, as she’d be breaking the law.

Michael suggests that they continue on an informal basis – the authorities need never know.

Later, Chesney tells her that he used their wedding money to fund ChesBurger.

Gemma is furious.

Elsewhere, when Daniel reveals that he’s looking for a childminder, Michael recommends Gemma.

Gemma tells him that she’s not qualified, but would be happy to help.

Will Gemma’s money worries convince her to keep watching the kids? (Credit: ITV)

Stephen tries to save his skin

When Stephen lies to Dick Havisham and tells him that he’s a senior consultant, Carla fires him.

Stephen feeds her a pack of lies.

He tells her that Gabrielle ripped him off, and makes out that he was trying to save face by lying to Dick.

Later, he rallies the unhappy workers and urges them not to give up until they’ve completed the order.

Carla can’t help but be impressed by his team spirit.

She begrudgingly thanks Stephen for his efforts, and agrees that he can keep his job.

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Daniel tries to build bridges

Daisy’s mum, Christina, calls in to see Daisy.

However, Daisy makes it clear she wants nothing to do with her and heads out.

Christina hands Daniel a necklace that belonged to her mother and tells him it’s for Daisy wear on her wedding day.

Daniel tells Daisy he’s booked a table at the bistro to cheer her up.

When Daisy arrives at the bistro dressed to impress she’s furious to discover that Daniel’s tricked her into having dinner with her Mum.

Then, when she gets another notification from her online stalker, she deletes it and blocks them.

