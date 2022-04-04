Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Weatherfield exit, as Toyah makes tough decision

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday, April 4 2022) reveal Toyah makes a tough decision about adopting Elsie.

Meanwhile Fiz packs up the van to leave the street and Jon makes Emma a huge offer.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Toyah goes to visit Alfie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah makes a tough decision

As Toyah comes to terms with the news about Abi and Imran, she has some decisions about what to do with Elsie’s adoption.

Later Abi is shocked to find Toyah in the neonatal unit gazing at Alfie in his incubator.

Is Toyah okay?

Fiz leaves (Credit: ITV)

Fiz leaves the cobbles

Meanwhile Fiz packs up the van and confesses to Tyrone she’s worried she’s making a huge mistake.

Wanting what’s best for her, Tyrone tells her she deserves a fresh start in a big house with a garden for the girls to play in.

He waves her off but his smile hides his heartache.

Craig and Faye get a shock (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street fans all saying same thing about Georgia Taylor after Toyah’s heartbreak

Jon makes Emma a huge offer

Jon shares his plans to open a beach bar in Australia. Emma realises she visited the same beach where Jon wants to open his bar when she was a child.

She’s shocked when Jon suggests that she moves to Australia with him.

As he leaves, she tells him she will think about his offer but doesn’t tell Craig and Faye about it as they arrive home.

But it’s not long before Jon comes back to the flat having forgotten his phone.

Faye looks at him in shock, is the truth about to come out? And will Jon and Craig recognise each other?

Roy suggests Sam take part in a chess tournament (Credit: ITV)

Nick left disappointed

Nick concedes that he’s being overprotective of Sam.

When Roy reveals there’s a children’s chess tournament taking place, Nick agrees to let him take part.

Sam is thrilled to hear about the chess tournament, but when he says he would rather Roy takes him, Nick hides his disappointment.

Aadi is concerned for Summer (Credit: ITV)

Asha raises her concerns for Summer

Asha confides in Aadi that she’s concerned about Summer and suspects she’s not managing her diabetes properly.

Aadi quizzes Summer and she admits when she went out with the girls, she didn’t bother to take her blood sugar as she wanted to feel like a normal teenager.

Faye and Craig have an appointment (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Why do so many Coronation Street and Emmerdale characters take the blame for crimes they didn’t commit?

Craig and Faye have their first appointment

Meanwhile Craig and Faye are excited as they return from their appointment with the midwife.

They soon head to the Bistro for lunch. Is everything okay?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Have you been watching Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.