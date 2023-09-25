Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Ryan humiliated as his dirty videos are leaked

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, September 25), Ryan’s humiliated as his dirty videos are leaked.

As Ryan’s videos find their way into the Gazette, Ryan soon becomes hot gossip amongst the locals.

But, can Ryan explain himself to the Weatherfield residents in Coronation Street spoilers?

Ryan’s secret is out (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan’s videos leaked

Tonight, Ryan panics when he finished filming a live video and gets a message from a subscriber.

His filter dropped and the subscriber saw his face, recognising him as the acid attack victim.

Trying to cover for himself, Ryan’s soon contacted by a Gazette reporter who has got her hands on some screengrabs from his videos.

She wants to interview him for an article in the Gazette, leaving Ryan embarrassed over his leaked videos.

In the Rovers, Ryan joins Carla for lunch but is then humiliated when he finds the punters talking about his videos and reading the article about him. But, can he explain himself to them?

Paul rows with Shelly’s brother (Credit: ITV)

Chaos erupts at Shelly’s funeral

It’s the day of Shelly’s funeral and Billy’s conducting it. However, chaos soon erupts.

As Paul gets up to say a few words about his friend, Shelly’s brother – Kieran – stops him from doing so.

Paul soon argues with Kieran, blaming him for not being there for Shelly.

As a fight breaks out between Shelly’s friend and brother, Paul accidentally hits Billy in the face. But, will Shelly still get the send off she deserves?

Jenny fears for Teddy’s whereabouts (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny reports Teddy missing

Jenny contemplates getting in touch with Teddy after finding out about Leo’s murder.

As Stephen tries to put her off the idea, Jenny becomes concerned that Teddy hadn’t contacted her about the funeral.

She then heads to the police station and reports Teddy as missing, worried about his whereabouts. But, will the police track Teddy down and find his body?

Ed takes it out on Ronnie (Credit: ITV)

Ed and Ronnie clash

Ronnie tells Ed that they are free to get back to work on the building site.

However, as Ronnie reveals that he’s going away for a short while he also shares his concerns about leaving Ed in charge of the business account.

Ed’s furious that his brother doesn’t trust him and storms off in a huff. But, is Ronnie right to be worried?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

