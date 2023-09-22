Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny reports Teddy missing – but will she rumble Stephen?

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Jenny reports Teddy as a missing person as she worries about his whereabouts.

After the discovery of Leo’s body, Jenny worries when she hasn’t heard from Teddy.

But, will Jenny rumble Stephen as Teddy’s murderer in Coronation Street spoilers?

Jenny reports Teddy as a missing person (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny reports Teddy missing

Next week, Jenny struggles to come to terms with Leo’s murder after his body was discovered on Ed and Ronnie’s building site.

Shaken up, she contemplates getting in touch with Teddy to ask how he’s doing.

Stephen hears of Jenny’s hopes to reach out to Teddy and does his best to deter her.

However, Jenny then chats to Glenda and explains how strange it is that Teddy hasn’t contacted her about Leo’s funeral arrangements.

Heading to the police station, Jenny reports Teddy as a missing person to Craig. But, will she work out what’s happened to him?

Stephen’s story doesn’t add up (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny rumbles Stephen?

With Jenny being focused on finding Teddy, Stephen suggests that they go to Thailand for a holiday and get away from things for a while.

Jenny can’t think of anything else though as DS Swain turns up in the Rovers and breaks some shocking news to her.

He reveals that they have evidence that neither Leo nor Teddy visited Canada.

Of course, this baffles Jenny as she was led to believe that Teddy was in Canada after having left Weatherfield.

Continuing to believe that this is the case, Jenny tells DS Swain that Teddy contacted Stephen from Canada.

Stephen tries to hide his panic as Jenny tells the detective this tale, knowing that this could land him in it.

But, will Jenny rumble Stephen and realise that Teddy never did go to Canada? Will she work out that Stephen murdered him?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

