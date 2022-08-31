Coronation Street spoilers: Tim and Peter fall out over shock sex secret

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Tim has got some explaining to do as he’s caught hiding from his sex therapist in Street Cars.

Peter notices Tim hiding from someone, with his suspicion leading him to confess his sex secret.

As Tim opens up, his friend listens on.

How will Peter react in Coronation Street?

Tim confides in Peter (Credit: ITV)

Tim makes a confession

Tim’s still hiding his sex secret from his mates but he can’t keep it under wraps any longer once Peter walks in on him behaving strangely at Street Cars.

Peter catches Tim hiding from Trina, with Tim having to explain that she is his sex therapist.

He then sits down and opens up to Peter about his struggles.

Peter supports his friend as he learns that he’s been going to sex therapy and is suffering from impotence.

Is this a weight off of Tim’s shoulders?

The football match doesn’t go to plan for Tim (Credit: ITV)

Tim feels humiliated

The Rovers is competing in a charity football match against rival team, The Flying Horse.

Tim’s set to be part of the pub’s team and has suggested that football pro James Bailey comes along to coach them.

But when the anticipated match day comes around, things don’t go to plan.

In a pre-match prep talk, Dev tries to psych up the Rovers Return football team with some motivational words.

However, Tim misinterprets this little speech and feels as though Dev is making a joke about his impotence.

He feels hurt as it took him a lot to confide in Peter, assuming that he let Dev in on the secret.

With this, he storms off and leaves James to take his place.

Confiding in his friend Aggie, he tells her about his interaction with Dev and Peter.

Will Tim’s insecurities continue to get the better of him?

Will his friends be able to give him the support he needs?

Coronation Street usually airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

