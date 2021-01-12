Coronation Street spoilers reveal the Platt family are forced to leave No.8. Will they be able to part with their home?

Coronation Street spoilers: The Platt family pack up No.8

In next week’s scenes David, Shona and Gail pack up the house, dreading their move. Gail confides in Nick that she’s too old to be living on a rough council estate.

Will Nick cave and invite his mum to live with him and Sam?

David, Shona and Gail pack up their house (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Mick chucks Ray out of the back of his van and tells him that he’s got 24 hours to find the money.

Debbie reminds Ray that they’re completing No.4 and No.6 today, so he’d better have the cash.

Ray assures her he’s on it, but when he meets up with Susan, Chairperson of the planning committee, she tells him she wants £20k or she’ll reveal how he bribed her.

Ray owes Mick money (Credit: ITV)

When Ray reveals he’s had to use the money earmarked for No.4 and 6 to pay off Mick and Susan, Debbie is fuming.

Yasmeen refuses to leave

In a bid to try and stop the house sales falling through, Ray calls the bank. Meanwhile as Alya helps Yasmeen with the last of her things, a call from the solicitor advises that there’s been a delay as Ray’s funds haven’t cleared.

Yasmeen asserts that until she’s seen the colour of Ray’s money, she’s going nowhere and won’t let him bully her like Geoff did. Alya is delighted to see a glimpse of her old gran.

Yasmeen asserts that until she’s seen the colour of Ray’s money, she’s going nowhere (Credit: ITV)

As the Platts move out of No.8, Alya comes along and tells David about ray’s cash flow problem. David finds Ray and Debbie mid-row.

But when he threatens to stay put at No.8, Ray menacingly asserts that he’ll have him thrown out.

Abi gets an incriminating recording of Ray

Later, Abi, Alya and Faye are gutted to see Ray has been released after being arrested for the attempted rape of Faye.

Alya reports Ray to the police for luring her to a hotel room with the intention of having sex, hoping it will lend some weight to Faye’s case.

Later at one of Ray’s hotel, Abi manages to record Ray and Susan discussing their crimes.

Abi gets evidence that proves Ray bribed the planning committee (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: First Look at next week’s episodes in 10 pictures

She shows Ray the footage and offers to bury it if in return he admits he attempted to rape Faye. She gives him an hour to make his decision or she’ll go public.

Later Ray and Abi meet again and he says he’ll admit to the assault if she deletes the video. But soon Abi feels dizzy and passes out.

Soon Debbie turns up and goes to call an ambulance when she sees Abi. But Ray grabs her phone and menacingly tells her she’s going to help him get out of this mess.

Corrie airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.