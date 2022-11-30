Coronation Street spoilers: Steve and Tim head to court after huge financial fallout?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week can reveal another escalation in Steve and Tim’s feud, as the law suddenly gets involved with their argument.

As the pair’s bickering starts to irritate those around them, Eileen decides that third-party intervention is required.

But who will win?

When Steve refuses to give the jacket back, Tim drops Steve in it (Credit: ITV)

Tim and Steve fallout in Coronation Street spoilers

Steve and Tim have been bickering since Steve bought Tim’s favourite jacket at the street clothes swap stall, where Sally had donated the item – against Tim’s wishes.

The pair fell out when Steve was unwilling to give Tim his jacket back.

Their argument continued to escalate when Steve discovered a winning scratch card in the coat pocket – netting him £250.

As revenge, Tim dropped Steve in it with Tracy – telling her how Steve broke his foot on holiday, partying with women at a foam party.

The pair have been at war ever since.

Can Tim and Steve sort out their issues before a line is crossed?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers below.

This week’s episodes saw Tim and Steve fall out over a jacket and a scratch card (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Eileen has had her fill of Tim and Steve’s bickering

As the week begins, Tim and Steve are still at each other’s throats.

Tim continues to insist that the jacket and scratch card are his.

Meanwhile, Steve is determined to keep both, refusing to part with either the jacket or the scratch card.

Both steadfast in their position, the argument spills over to the workplace.

As the pair continue arguing around her, Eileen is at her wits’ end.

Having had enough of their bickering, she decides to get help.

Can Steve and Tim sort out their grievances? (Credit: ITV)

Eileen gets the law involved

Eileen sends Tim and Steve to the solicitor’s office.

At the solicitor’s office, she enlists Adam’s help.

She tells Adam to get the situation sorted once and for all.

Can Adam successfully sort Tim and Steve out?

Or will his solution to be to put them before a judge?

Will they lose the lot paying for his services anyway?

Are the pair headed to court over the scratch card and jacket?

