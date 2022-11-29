Steve McDonald returns to Coronation Street tonight (Tuesday, November 29) with a broken ankle.

During his time in Spain Steve found himself injured, but what is the truth behind his injury and is Simon Gregson injured in real-life?

Steve returned to Coronation Street but with a broken ankle (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What’s wrong with Steve McDonald?

Steve returns in tonight’s scenes and is in a wheelchair.

Steve tells Tim that he may not have been entirely truthful about how he broke his ankle but Tracy mustn’t find out the truth.

Later Tim finds out Sally has put his favourite jacket in the clothes swap.

However, when Tim sees that Steve is wearing his jacket, he tells Tracy the truth – Steve broke his leg while he was at a foam party surrounded by gorgeous girls.

Is Steve about to find himself in trouble with his wife?

Is Simon Gregson injured in real-life?

Simon broke his leg in six places at the beginning of October.

Simon’s character Steve was written out of the show while the actor was recovering.

Actor Simon Gregson has injured his leg in real life (Credit: ITV)

How did Simon Gregson break his leg?

Simon recently spoke about how he injured his leg.

Speaking to The Mirror he said: “I’ve broken my leg. I literally went over and rolled my ankle, outside the back of the house. It was done in six places.

“I’m able to drive now but walking across wet fields is a no for me. Because if I slip it’s back to square one.”

Speaking about it being written into the soap, Simon added: “They’ve written it in.

“They just kind of spoke about it. It’s like when Bobby Ewing woke up in the show [in Dallas]. No one cares after about five minutes.”

