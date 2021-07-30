Coronation Street SPOILERS: Steve finds ‘proof’ that Tracy is having affair with Dev!

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Steve McDonald finds out about Tracy Barlow’s affair Dev Alahan.

Steve (Simon Gregson) is convinced his wife Tracy is having the fling after finding what he thinks is proof.

Steve confronts Dev after seeing his text to Tracy (Credit: ITV)

What’s going to happen in next week’s Coronation Street?

Ladies man Dev once slept with Tracy (as well as her mum Deirdre) in his earlier days in the soap.

Now, years later, is history about to repeat itself? Steve thinks so!

When his son Aadi confides him that he fancies someone, dad Dev urges advises him to reveal his true feelings to the mystery lass.

Aadi then asks Amy Barlow for help with his crush – Summer Spellman.

But when Tracy walks in on Amy and Aadi chatting, she gets the wrong end of the stick – she thinks Amy’s having a secret relationship with Dev’s son.

Has Tracy misunderstood what’s happening with Aadi and Amy?

Aadi and Amy confusion

But there’s good news for Aadi – he does decide to pluck up the courage to ask Summer out.

And she says yes.

Thrilled his son’s love life is looking up, Dev decides to create a ‘date hamper’ for the young love birds.

But Tracy continues to get the wrong end of the stick – she thinks Dev is creating the hamper for Aadi and Amy.

She decides to keep the news from Steve.

Will they sort out what’s really happening? (Credit: ITV)

Wrong end of the stick number two

But it’s not just Tracy and Dev who have got the wrong end of the stick in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

When Steve finds a text from Dev to Tracy, he blows a gasket – remember the history between Tracy and Dev.

It’s then that Tracy comes clean about Amy and Aadi, and it doesn’t take long for Steve to have a right go at Dev for encouraging his son to have sex with his daughter.

Talk about crossed wires!

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

