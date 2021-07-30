Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine has lost an impressive amount of weight since finding fame on the Weatherfield cobbles.

The actress, who is best known for playing Fiz Brown in the ITV soap, has dropped three dress sizes over the years.

But how has Jennie slimmed down?

Coronation Street’s Jennie McAlpine has dropped three dress sizes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street: How has Jennie McAlpine lost weight?

It’s reported Jennie, 37, has lost two stone since embarking on her weight loss journey.

But while most people struggle to shift the pounds, the actress admitted her method is quite simple.

According to Jennie, she follows a healthy diet and doesn’t restrict herself.

It’s not rocket science!

The Corrie star said in 2009: “I don’t go in for all the diet plans and worrying yourself silly over how much you weigh.

“Ice cream is bad, salad is good – it’s not rocket science.”

Jennie added: “If you eat more of the good stuff and take more exercise then you’ll lose weight.”

Jennie is best known for playing Fiz Brown (Credit: ITV)

Despite being open about her transformation, Jennie previously revealed she doesn’t like discussing her body image.

In 2017, the soap star appeared on Loose Women when the topic of weight came up.

She shared at the time: “On the front of the magazine was ‘Jennie McAlpine admits to us ‘I wish I had a gastric band.’

“I was so distressed.”

Furthermore, Jennie explained that she doesn’t want to make weight an issue.

She continued: “I refuse to talk about it because I don’t want to be responsible for a young boy or young girl reading that.”

Jennie has welcomed two children with husband Chris Farr (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jennie hits back at fat-shaming trolls

Sadly, Jennie has dealt with fat-shaming trolls during her time on Coronation Street.

Last year, the actress opened up about the difficult side of fame in an interview with OK!.

When asked if she’s experienced trolling, she told the publication: “Yes I have, things like ‘you’re fat’ and ‘you can’t act’.”

She went on: “It’s really easy to say ‘ignore it’, but there are times in our lives when we’ve lost people or or we’ve just become mums and we’re more vulnerable.

“I go on social media but I don’t love it and I hope it becomes extinct by the time my children have grown up.”

Jennie shares two children with husband Chris Farr – son Albert and daughter Hilda.

