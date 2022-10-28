Coronation Street spoilers: Sam’s lie exposed

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal a violent confrontation as a lie from Sam is exposed by Hope.

Events snowball out of control for Sam when Nick tells Hope to stay away from him.

After Nick is attacked by a furious Tyrone, Hope tells all.

How will Nick react when he learns that Sam has been lying to him?

It’s already a bad week for Fiz and Tyrone as the Gazette continues publishing excerpts from a book about John Stape (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope goes missing

The story continues with Fiz and Tyrone already upset by the publication of pages from John Stape’s book in the Gazette.

As they attempt to work out a plan of action with Adam, they are interrupted by a call from school.

They are horrified to learn that Hope has gone missing.

Thankfully, Fiz finds hope in Victoria Garden, with Sam.

Sam explains that Hope was upset by the nasty things her classmates were saying.

Later, Nick says that he would like for Hope to stay away from Sam.

Incensed, Tyrone punches Nick (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone lashes out

Tyrone returns home to find Fiz in tears.

She tells him how Nick has banned Hope from seeing Sam.

Tyrone storms around Nick and Leanne’s flat.

When Nick opens the door, Tyrone punches him.

Nick takes Sam’s walkie-talkie and tells him he is not to speak to Hope again.

Later, Leanne goes to No.9 and confronts Tyrone.

Fiz tells Tyrone that his behaviour may have cost Hope her friendship with Sam.

Nick confronts Sam after learning that he is still writing letters to Harvey (Credit: ITV)

Hope retaliates

At school, Sam tells Hope that Tyrone punched Nick.

Meanwhile, Adam tells Fiz and Tyrone that they may be able to take out an injunction against the journalist who tricked Hope into talking to them.

Hope tells her parents that she knows about Tyrone punching Nick – and that Sam isn’t quite so innocent either.

Speaking to Nick, Fiz reveals that Sam is still writing letters to Harvey.

How will Nick react when he learns of Sam’s lies?

