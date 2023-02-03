Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Sam is caught up in the firing line when a gang of gun-toting drug dealers attack the bistro.

As Damon’s exerts his influence on the bistro, Sam is stuck between Nick, Damon and the armed criminals.

But will the masked men shoot Sam dead?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline below.

Nick has been less than thrilled to see Sam growing close to Damon (Credit: ITV)

Nick gets himself in deep with dodgy Damon

Against his better judgement, Nick has allowed Damon to run drugs through the bistro.

The soap revealed that Damon is the brother of drug dealer Harvey.

They have been using the bistro to take deliveries.

Desperate for money, Nick has allowed the drug drop-offs to carry on.

At the same time, Damon has been growing closer to young Sam.

Upcoming scenes on the show will see Sam turn to Damon for advice in fighting bullies.

But, as Nick and Sam are caught between Damon and his drug trade, Sam is in imminent danger.

Could Sam die?

Sam is in the firing line when drug dealers pay a visit to the bistro (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: drug dealers invade the bistro

As the storyline continues, Nick calls Damon.

He tells him that a shipment of his drugs have been delivered to the bistro.

Later, two masked men enter, pointing a gun at Ryan.

They demand that he hand over the drugs.

But with little Sam in the building, what will happen next?

A terrified Sam calls his dad for help (Credit: ITV)

Drug dealers shoot Sam dead?

As the drug dealers threaten Ryan with a gun, Sam dives under a table.

He calls Nick on the phone.

As Nick answers, a gunshot rings out from the bistro.

Nick, Leanne and Damon race towards the bistro.

Have the drug dealers shot Sam?

