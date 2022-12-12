Coronation Street spoilers: Sam discovers Hope’s big secret

Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that, as Hope falls deeper down the John Stape rabbit hole, her best friend Sam discovers her secret.

Hope has secretly been listening to an audio cassette loaded with biological father John Stape’s voice.

But, when he discovers Hope listening to the tape, will Sam tell Fiz and Tyrone?

And how far has Hope gone in her quest to better know her dead dad?

The youth recently found the John Stape cassette amongst a bag of his things (Credit: ITV)

Hope continues her John Stape obsession

Hope recently came across a bag of John Stape’s belongings, stashed in Chesney’s home.

Now apologetic, the journalist who wrote the John Stape book had given it to Fiz for safekeeping.

Fiz had hidden the bag in a cupboard in Chesney’s home.

However, Hope discovered the bag while attempting to conduct a séance with her friends.

The bag contained an audio cassette containing John’s voice.

After winning a cassette player during a game of pass the parcel, Hope was able to listen to the tape.

With Tyrone busy arranging a surprise wedding for Fiz, Hope’s friends and family are unaware that Hope is spending time listening to the tape.

But what will happen when Sam uncovers her secret?

Hope’s obsession with speaking to her dad led her to conduct a séance with Sam and Joseph (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sam discovers Hope’s secret

Sam finds Hope listening to her John Stape cassette.

When he finds her, she is talking to her dead Dad.

When confronted, Hope confides in Sam.

She tells him that this is her way of getting to know her father.

She makes Sam promise to keep quiet.

Reluctantly, Sam agrees not to say anything.

But will Sam tell on Hope?

And how far will she go with her John Stape obsession?

