Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan to die as Daisy’s catfishing goes horribly wrong?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Daisy’s catfishing goes horribly wrong as Ryan gets more attached to Crystal.

As Ryan prepares to book flights to Ibiza so that he can be with Crystal, Daisy realises that she has to stop him from going.

As Daisy begs Ryan to see sense, Ryan’s left suffering from a great amount of pain, falling unconscious. But, will Ryan die in Coronation Street spoilers?

Daisy tries to rectify the mess she’s made (Credit: ITV)

Daisy’s catfishing goes horribly wrong

After checking on Ryan, Daisy tells him that she has to go and have lunch with Daniel. With Ryan alone and upset, he calls Crystal.

After Daisy’s phone goes off multiple times, Daniel prompts her to ring Ryan back. With this advice, Daisy messages Ryan pretending to be Crystal.

Later on, Daisy promises a jealous Daniel that she will take a step back from caring for Ryan. However, Daisy’s soon worried when she finds out that Ryan’s planning on ringing Crystal.

Running out of options, Daisy answers the phone and tries to impersonate Crystal but ends the phone call abruptly.

She gets a shock when Ryan messages back and reveals via voice message that he’s planning on booking flights over to Ibiza to see Crystal.

Trying to stop Ryan from exposing her catfishing, Daisy calls on Ryan and begs him to reconsider. She makes out that she saw him going to book some flights and was worried about him. They both then share a drink at the Rovers, getting closer.

Ryan falls unconscious (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan to die?

Things take a bad turn for Ryan as he’s sick in the bathroom. Confiding in Jenny about her fears over Ryan, Jenny tells her to not put too much pressure on herself as it looks like Crystal is cheering him up.

Daisy heads off to find her spare phone as Ryan messages Crystal once more. However, he feels really ill and falls unconscious alone in the flat.

When Daisy can’t find the phone, disaster strikes. Will anyone hear Ryan’s message in time? Or will Ryan die? Can Daisy help him in time?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Ryan die? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!