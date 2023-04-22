Coronation Street fans furious as Daisy Midgeley turns nasty with Ryan Connor

Coronation Street fans are furious with Daisy Midgeley after she “turned nasty” with Ryan Connor last night. The fans are even begging bosses to change the storyline.

Viewers know that Ryan took the brunt of the acid attack meant for Daisy. Her stalker Justin had wanted to destroy her looks after she rejected his creepy advances.

He laid in wait on her wedding day before hurling the cup of acid at her – only for Ryan to leap in front of it not knowing what it was. In recent weeks Ryan has been recovering in hospital.

This week he found the courage to face his injuries and had the dressing removed. But the extent of the burns that cover his neck and side of his face are horrifying to him.

Coronation Street: Daisy plays with Ryan’s emotions

And when ex Alya Nazir told him there was no romantic future for him, Ryan was even more devastated. Things took a worse turn when a young girl was visibly stunned by his face before he left hospital.

Ryan has begun to shut himself off from everyone – convinced he has no future worth living. And when Daisy stopped by Carla’s to see him, he was down in the dumps – but the one thing that cheered him up was not what it seems.

Viewers know Daisy has been hiding the fact that club booker Crystal had brutally rejected Ryan. But last night Daisy took things too far and began texting him as Crystal.

At Carla’s, Ryan was delighted. He told his aunt: “I suppose I’m just feeling a bit like my old self again.”

But while Ryan was thrilled, viewers were not. One said: “Oh Daisy what are you playing at?!”, while a second said: “No! Daisy what you’re doing is for the right reasons but it’s nasty.”

Another said: “Daisy is being so cruel, I understand she wants to help him and feels guilty because he got hurt protecting her but texting him as Crystal is so wrong.” Another said: “Daisy means well, but I think sending those texts to Ryan as Crystal will come back to bite her on the [expletive] and maybe make Ryan worse if/when he finds out.”

