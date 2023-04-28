In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Paul demands money from Damon and threatens to dob him in to the police.

As Damon reveals that he hasn’t got the money and that he’s in major trouble, has Paul put himself in danger?

Is Paul messing with the wrong guy? Will Paul die as he takes on drug dealer Damon in Coronation Street spoilers?

Paul demands money from Damon

Next week, Paul struggles to come to terms with his MND as he speaks to a woman who lost her husband to the condition.

Later, Paul lies to Billy and tells him that he’s got plans with Dee-Dee. When Billy mentions Paul’s plans, Dee-Dee quickly covers for Paul.

However, Dee-Dee senses that Paul is up to no good and ends up following him into the Freshco car park. She catches him about to steal a car.

Dee-De tries to talk Paul out of it and threatens to call the police. However, Paul tells her that he really needs the money and drives off in the stolen vehicle.

Later on, Paul tells Damon that wants £25k from him or he’ll grass him in to the cops. Damon threatens Paul back and calls his criminal mates asking them to stop Paul’s blackmail.

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul to die?

Damon promises that he’ll give Paul the money soon. However, as Paul goes wedding dress shopping with Gemma and Bernie, Damon rings up Niall and tells him to go through with the plan.

In the shop, Paul takes photos of Gemma in a dress, hoping that they can get a cheap replica of it made at Underworld. However, the shop assistant soon catches him red handed.

Later on, Damon tells Paul that he hasn’t got the money. He also reveals that he’s in major trouble with Niall and his brother.

Feeling bad, Damon changes his mind about the plan and tells Paul to run to safety. But, will the bad guys catch up with Paul? Will Paul die as a result of getting caught up with Damon?

