Coronation Street spoilers: A mysterious death rocks the Street – is Stephen to blame?

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, a mysterious death rocks the Street as Rufus’ lifeless body is found in his swimming pool. With Michael turning up at Rufus’ house to talk business, he’s shocked to see the house covered in police.

After receiving a job offer from Rufus, Michael decides to stay at Underworld but decides to go and talk things through with Rufus. With Ronnie accompanying him, he’s shocked when it’s revealed that Rufus is dead. But, is Stephen to blame for Rufus’ death in Coronation Street?

Michael tells Stephen to stick his job (Credit: ITV)

Rufus offers Michael a job to spite Stephen

Michael’s desperate for some recognition as Stephen reveals that the Gazette will be doing a piece about Nippersnapper. Wanting to be acknowledged, Michael asks Stephen if he can join the meeting that he’s having with Rufus.

During the meeting, Michael goes to make the teas whilst Rufus changes his deal with Stephen. Stephen is forced to agree to giving Rufus 50 percent of the profits instead of 25 percent. Stephen’s left feeling humiliated after giving into Rufus.

As Michael returns to the meeting, Stephen sends him out to look through some more designs with Sarah. However, Michael bumps into Rufus once more outside, thrilled when he offers Michael a job in London office, spiting Stephen.

With Michael thinking through the job offer, he makes his decision after being overlooked during the interview with the Gazette. He tells Stephen that he’ll be leaving his role at Underworld and working for Rufus instead.

Later on, Michael goes to Rufus’ house to accept the job offer but receives no reply after ringing the doorbell. With loud music playing from inside the house, Michael phones Rufus and leaves him a message on the answerphone. But, why isn’t Rufus picking up?

Rufus is found dead in his swimming pool (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Rufus is found dead

With Rufus not making any form of contact, Michael returns to Underworld and grovels to Stephen for his job back. Stephen tells him that he’s too late as the job of Head of Design has already been given to Nina.

Elaine’s left shocked at how quickly Stephen gave the job to somebody else. With his Underworld job no longer on the table, Michael is encouraged by Ronnie to go back to Rufus’ and try his luck for the London job.

However, as Ronnie and Michael arrive at Rufus’ house they’re shocked to find the house covered with police. The housekeeper then explains that Rufus has been found dead in the swimming pool, shocking Michael. Later on, Stephen tells Michael that he can have his old job back. But, did Stephen have something to do with Rufus’ untimely death?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Does Stephen kill Rufus? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!