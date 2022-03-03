Coronation Street SPOILERS: Love triangle as controversial figure returns?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Nicky returns to Weatherfield looking for Daniel, leaving Daisy jealous.

In next week’s scenes Daisy, Amy and Daniel are in the Rovers.

Daisy shows Amy the anti-spiking lids she ordered to fit over the top of a drink and Amy is impressed.

Meanwhile Daniel is masking his unease.

Soon Daisy is thrilled by Daniel’s show of commitment when he suggests they book a holiday.

However it’s not long before someone from Daniel’s past comes back to Weatherfield…

Coronation Street spoilers: Nicky returns

Daniel suggests to Daisy that they book a holiday (Credit: ITV)

Later Nicky approaches Daisy and explains she’s looking for Daniel.

Daisy is unnerved and lies to Nicky making out that Daniel has moved down south, before deleting a voicemail message on his phone from Nicky.

Soon Nicky finds Daniel at the school. She reveals she got fed up of Lytham and decided to return to Weatherfield and has applied for a teaching assistant role.

Daniel’s delighted and agrees to meet her for a drink.

Nicky’s return leaves Daisy unimpressed (Credit: ITV)

Over a drink, Nicky reveals to Daniel she did leave him a voicemail but he never replied.

Daniel suspects it may have something to do with Daisy.

Soon Daniel introduces Nicky to Daisy, but Nicky is quick to reveal that they’ve already met and Daisy told her he’d moved down south.

What will Daisy say?

Who is Nicky?

In 2020, Nicky met Daniel and soon found out she’s an escort.

Daniel began paying her to dress up in his late wife Sinead’s clothes so he could talk to her.

Daisy and Daniel met in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

The two grew closer and began seeing each other.

When Nicky had debts to settle, Daniel stole money from Geoff Metcalfe and gave it to Nicky to sort out her financial issues and start new somewhere with her daughter.

Nicky left the cobbles, but it looks like she’s back. What does this mean for Daisy and Daniel?

