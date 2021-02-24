Coronation Street spoilers reveal Leanne discovers Simon has been dealing drugs.

This week, Sam witnesses Simon and Jacob bundle a young lad into a car and cycles off terrified carrying Simon’s bag, which is full of cocaine.

In next week’s scenes Simon corners Sam and assures him that what he witnessed was just a prank and nobody really got hurt.

Nick is pleased to see them apparently getting on. But when he later gets a call from Sam’s school to say he had a meltdown and hurt another kid, Nick is worried.

Sam has a meltdown at school (Credit: ITV)

Later when Nick tries to talk to Sam he refuses to open up. However when Jacob comes into the café, Sam is terrified and runs out.

Eventually Nick coaxes the truth about of his son and he confronts Simon.

Leanne is horrified and turns to Simon demanding to know the truth.

With all eyes on him, Simon lies and assures his mum it was just a prank. But Nick doesn’t believe a word he says and orders Simon to keep away from Sam.

Nick orders Simon to keep away from Sam (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Johnny to die as he refuses to take his medication?

Simon tells Jacob he’s got his bag back and is ready to do the delivery, but when an angry Leanne confronts him with the packages of coke, Simon snaps.

Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne finds out about Simon’s drug dealing

He reveals he’s been dealing drugs because somebody has to put food on the table and heads out.

Simon tells Leanne they need to make money (Credit: ITV)

Back at home, Leanne promises she’ll sort herself out but they have to go to the police.

Simon is horrified and explains that he owes his boss money and he’ll kill him if he goes to the police.

Leanne confides in Toyah about what Sam said said. Horrified, Toyah urges Leanne to tackle Simon but Leanne takes it as a dig at her parenting skills.

When Simon returns home with Jacob in tow, a shaken Leanne goes to her room.

Leanne sees Jacob and Simon catching their drug money (Credit: ITV)

Later, Leanne gets up and finds Jacob and Simon counting their drugs money. When she objects, Jacob makes a dig about her dead son.

Leanne flips but as she tries to grab him, she smashes Oliver’s music box. Leanne begs Simon to keep away from Jacob and stop dealing, but Simon points out the truth – they need the money.

Carla orders Jacob to back off Simon

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Nick shocked as Asha confesses she’s in love with her

A desperate Leanne tells Carla that Simon is going off the rails and she needs to talk to Peter. Carla promises to help but doesn’t want Peter involved.

She soon confronts Jacob and warns him to back off Simon. But will he agree?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Will you be watching next week’s Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.